NSI Industries Acquires Lynn Electronics

The deal broadens and strengthens NSI's catalog of connectivity solutions.

Jun 21st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 06 21 At 9 00 20 Am

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC, a leading provider of electrical, HVAC and building technology product solutions, announced Monday that it has acquired Lynn Electronics LLC, a manufacturer and supplier of custom fiber optic and copper assemblies for the data center and broadband markets.

North Wales, Pennsylvania-based Lynn broadens and strengthens NSI’s catalog of connectivity solutions products.

“Being in business since 1964, Lynn Electronics is a well known and trusted name within the low voltage distribution channel,” said NSI CCO David DiDonato. “Their reputation, extensive product lines and Corning Gold-certified manufacturing facilities on both coasts makes Lynn an ideal addition to the NSI platform by enhancing our broadband and data center offering to distributors.”

Lynn last year acquired a manufacturer of industry-leading telecom and data center products that increased its share in the telecom/data center market, strengthened its product portfolio, accelerated product development and added a third, 11,500-square-foot building to its facilities, enabling faster delivery and greater capacity. Those additions to Lynn will now further NSI’s footprint in the telecommunications marketplace.

“Our partnership with NSI significantly strengthens our position in the Datacenter, Broadband and now, AV markets by adding the Platinum Tools and TechLogix Networx product offerings to our current portfolio,” said Lynn CEO Mike Boulanger. “Many of these product additions sell across each of these channels, and I’m excited to present such a holistic offering to our loyal distributor customer base.”

Lynn Electronics will join Platinum Tools and TechLogix Networx to broaden the offering of NSI’s new Building Technology division, which is also supported by the many NSI brands within the HVAC and Electrical divisions and will serve to make business transactions with distributors even more streamlined and efficient.

Jun 13th, 2022
