BlackHawk Finalizes Acquisition of JJ Industries, Jet Tool

The deal deepens the company's distribution presence in the Northeast.

Apr 28th, 2022
BlackHawk Industrial
Screen Shot 2022 04 28 At 1 12 10 Pm
BlackHawk Industrial

TULSA, Okla. — BlackHawk Industrial, a leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced it has completed the acquisition of JJ Industries of Connecticut Inc. and its affiliate Jet Tool & Cutter, both based in Southington, Connecticut.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The addition of the two companies deepens BlackHawk’s distribution presence in the Northeast as well as expands its manufacturing capacity and capabilities in a large manufacturing market. While JJ is an industrial distributor and Jet is a manufacturer and regrind service provider, both are highly focused on cutting tools and technical expertise.

“This is an exciting day for BlackHawk as we add two premier and innovative companies to our organization focused on delivering world-class products and services,” said John Mark, president and CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. “We are thrilled to have the tremendous people of both companies join the BlackHawk team and are confident in the value this acquisition will deliver to our customers and shareholders around the world.”

The acquisition is just one of several pieces in BlackHawk’s growth strategy to build the only distributor who is truly “big enough to serve and small enough to care.”

JJ and Jet President Todd Sanzone credited the employees and their dedication over the years and views the new partnership as a crucial step to serving customers and the community.

“This is a wonderful day for all JJ and Jet associates," Sanzone said. "We are excited to join the entire BlackHawk family and look forward to the remarkable things to come because of our strategic alignment.”

Known as the “across the production floor” partner, the company delivers value through product and supply chain performance that lowers the total cost of production. BlackHawk is an Industrial Distributor with 39 locations across the U.S., Mexico, U.K., and the Philippines. As it plans to continue expanding in the months and years ahead, BlackHawk Industrial is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at acquisitions@BlackHawkid.com.

