L&W Supply Acquires DWS Building Supply

The deal expands the distributor's presence in Texas and New Mexico.

Apr 27th, 2022
L&W Supply
El Paso, Texas.
iStock

CHICAGO – L&W Supply Corp., a leading distributor of top-quality building materials and specialty products, announced Monday that it has acquired the assets of DWS Building Supply with two locations in El Paso, Texas, and one in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

By acquiring DWS Building Supply, L&W Supply will increase its team of experienced associates and strengthen its presence in Texas and New Mexico. With the acquisition, L&W Supply now has two locations in New Mexico and 18 in Texas.

Founded as a family business in 1974, DWS Building Supply is a distributor of drywall, ceilings, paint, insulation, plaster, stucco and more for commercial and residential contractors. The DWS Building Supply associates will continue to work at the locations, ensuring customers receive the quality products and exceptional service that they are used to.

“This acquisition allows L&W Supply to enhance our services to residential and commercial contractors in the El Paso area and introduce L&W Supply to new customers in Las Cruces,” said Curt Jenkins, vice president of L&W Supply’s central region. “We are excited to welcome the DWS Building Supply associates to the L&W Supply family. Their experience and established relationships will be an asset.”

