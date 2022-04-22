Descartes Systems Acquires Foxtrot in $4M Deal

WATERLOO, Ont. — Descartes Systems Group, a leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced Friday that it has acquired Foxtrot, a provider of machine learning-based mobile route execution solutions, for approximately $4 million.

Foxtrot’s advanced machine learning algorithms leverage millions of data points collected from vehicles in the field, helping customers reduce last-mile costs, improve customer service and learn service factors that improve route efficiency and on-time performance. The company’s technology complements existing route planning and execution solutions.

"Descartes has been a leader in using advanced technology to extend its world-class route planning and execution solutions for more than 20 years,” said Ken Wood, EVP of product management at Descartes. “Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are making it possible for us to leverage increasing amounts of ‘real world data’ to better inform our route planning and execution solutions. By combining with Foxtrot, we’re adding a team with deep domain expertise and proven technology that will help accelerate our efforts in this area.”

"Foxtrot enhances our recent investment in GreenMile, as both companies have extensive experience in the retail food and beverage distribution vertical,” said Edward Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We also see an immediate opportunity to leverage Foxtrot’s capabilities across our wider route planning and execution solution suite. We’re thrilled to welcome the Foxtrot employees, customers and partners into the Descartes family.”

Foxtrot is headquartered in San Francisco. The acquisition was completed with cash on hand.