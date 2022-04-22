Descartes Systems Acquires Foxtrot in $4M Deal

The deal will strengthen Descartes’ route-planning capabilities.

Apr 22nd, 2022
Descartes Systems Group Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 04 22 At 1 10 16 Pm
Descartes

WATERLOO, Ont. — Descartes Systems Group, a leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced Friday that it has acquired Foxtrot, a provider of machine learning-based mobile route execution solutions, for approximately $4 million.

Foxtrot’s advanced machine learning algorithms leverage millions of data points collected from vehicles in the field, helping customers reduce last-mile costs, improve customer service and learn service factors that improve route efficiency and on-time performance. The company’s technology complements existing route planning and execution solutions.

"Descartes has been a leader in using advanced technology to extend its world-class route planning and execution solutions for more than 20 years,” said Ken Wood, EVP of product management at Descartes. “Advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning are making it possible for us to leverage increasing amounts of ‘real world data’ to better inform our route planning and execution solutions. By combining with Foxtrot, we’re adding a team with deep domain expertise and proven technology that will help accelerate our efforts in this area.”

"Foxtrot enhances our recent investment in GreenMile, as both companies have extensive experience in the retail food and beverage distribution vertical,” said Edward Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We also see an immediate opportunity to leverage Foxtrot’s capabilities across our wider route planning and execution solution suite. We’re thrilled to welcome the Foxtrot employees, customers and partners into the Descartes family.”

Foxtrot is headquartered in San Francisco. The acquisition was completed with cash on hand.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Apr 22nd, 2022
Endries Hq 60aec43118497
Endries International Acquires Old Dominion Fasteners
The company provides a full line of fasteners including many customer specific per print parts.
Apr 14th, 2022
Heger
Husqvarna Group to Acquire Heger
Heger is a privately owned business specializing in professional diamond tools.
Apr 13th, 2022
Brimar Industries Sized
Safety Distributor Brimar Acquires Chicago-Based Crowd Control Warehouse
Sharing digital-forward business models and end-markets, the companies believe they'll be a perfect fit.
Apr 12th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 08 At 2 41 04 Pm
TricorBraun Acquires Packaging Distributor PBFY
The deal will expand the company's flexible packaging division.
Apr 8th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 08 At 2 33 51 Pm
Kamps Acquires L&R Pallet
L&R has become the largest Colorado-based pallet recycler and manufacturer in the region.
Apr 8th, 2022
C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions.
Littelfuse Acquires C&K Switches for $540M
C&K Switches is a designer and manufacturer of electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions.
Apr 8th, 2022
I Stock 154202396
BradyIFS Acquires Associated Paper
The distributor is adding an industry leader in the Southeast.
Apr 6th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 2 12 54 Pm
Winsupply Acquires Williams Wholesale Supply
The deal includes Williams' three Tennessee locations.
Apr 5th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 2 04 16 Pm
Parts Town Acquires Encompass Supply Chain Solutions
The deal will broaden Parts Town’s OEM repair parts for home products.
Apr 5th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 1 50 17 Pm
US LBM Acquires Crown Components
The building materials distributor is growing its presence in the Phoenix area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Harco Day1
Aliaxis Completes Acquisition of Harco
The fittings producer will join Aliaxis' North American IPEX business.
Apr 5th, 2022