FleetPride Acquires Louisiana Company

The deal marks the distributor's 300th location nationwide.

Apr 26th, 2022
FleetPride
Screen Shot 2022 04 26 At 1 47 51 Pm
FleetPride

IRVING, Texas – FleetPride Inc., the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket, announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Murray’s Diesel Repair of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Founded in 2016 by Travis and Stephanie Murray, Murray’s Diesel Repair provides a full line of services to drivers and fleets throughout the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region. Separately, the Murrays will continue to operate Murray’s Auto Repair in Shreveport, which focuses on the repair of light-duty vehicles.

“This is a momentous acquisition for FleetPride,” said FleetPride CEO Mike Duffy. “Not only are we excited to welcome the entire Murray’s Diesel Repair team to our company, but this acquisition also pushes FleetPride to over 300 locations across the country. It is fitting that a strong, talented, and dedicated team like the one at Murray’s Diesel Repair is the one that helped us get there.”

“We’re very proud of this entire team for everything they have done to build a thriving heavy duty repair business,” said Travis Murray. “With the backing of FleetPride’s nationwide support network and commitment to developing talent, we know they will be in good hands now and in the future.”

FleetPride has recently renewed its focus on talent and culture with enhanced learning and development programs, continued investments to modernize the largest supply chain network in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket, and a differentiated digital strategy delivering customers the industry’s leading e-commerce experience as the First Click in Heavy Duty at FleetPride.com.

“To grow a nationwide heavy duty parts and service network like ours, it takes a committed team that is passionate about serving customers,” said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations. “I want to personally thank our FleetPride team members for all their hard work and determination as we pass the 300+ location milestone. In addition to great acquisitions, I’m proud of our teams for executing on our strategic initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth as we evolve from a parts distributor to a technology-focused, full-scale solutions provider.”

