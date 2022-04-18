Inline Electric Supply Acquires Williams Electric Supply

The deal will convert Williams into an employee-owned business.

Apr 18th, 2022
Industrial Distribution staff
I Stock 1327986910
iStock

Alabama electronics and lighting supplier Inline Electric Supply has acquired Tennessee counterpart Williams Electric Supply, the company announced.

Inline officials wrote in a post on LinkedIn that the deal would allow the employee-owned company to convert Williams into an employee-owned operation, long a dream of Williams co-founder and CEO John Hannah. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

The combined company, officials added, would continue Inline’s rapid growth in central Tennessee. The company, founded in Huntsville in 1988, now operates 19 locations across Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. 

