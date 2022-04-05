Aliaxis Completes Acquisition of Harco

BRUSSELS – Aliaxis SA, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through inventive fluid management solutions, announced Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Harco, a producer of fittings located in Virginia.

Harco will join Aliaxis' North American IPEX business, further strengthening the company’s position in the U.S..

"As part of our growth with purpose strategy, North America is a priority growth market for Aliaxis," said Aliaxis CEO Eric Olsen. "Acquiring a well-established company in municipal, irrigation and agriculture end-markets allows us to offer an expanded product portfolio to a broader customer base in the U.S.”

“We are very happy to welcome more than 200 new colleagues," added Alex Mestres, the CEO of Aliaxis' Americas division. "This joining of two great companies provides us with an exciting opportunity to combine the strengths and experiences of both the IPEX and Harco teams to continue providing industry-leading customer service.”

