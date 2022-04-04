Paramount Global Surfaces Acquires Stone Source

The deal will strengthen the company's offering in the commercial flooring market.

Apr 4th, 2022
Platinum Equity
I Stock 646183766
iStock

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI — Platinum Equity portfolio company Paramount Global Surfaces on Friday announced the acquisition of Stone Source from a group of investors led by Founders Equity.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stone Source, headquartered in New York, distributes natural stone, ceramic tile and other decorative surfaces to contractors and consumers via the architect and design channel for commercial and high-end residential use.

"The commercial flooring market began to rebound in 2021 and is poised to experience meaningful growth," said PGS CEO Mike Draves. "Stone Source has a well-recognized brand, talented employees and an outstanding reputation, which will help us capitalize on these tailwinds as we continue to grow and diversify our business."

Stone Source's products are used primarily in a broad range of commercial flooring applications similar to PGS's Ceramic Technics division, which also distributes into the commercial flooring market. Stone Source also distributes products for residential applications and will complement the Happy Floors division of PGS, which serves the residential market through a network of 6,000+ independent dealers.

"Joining forces with PGS will provide Stone Source the benefit of greater scale and enable delivery of a more comprehensive product offering to our customers," said Stone Source CEO Joe MacIsaac. "I'm proud of the way our company has performed and navigated the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past two years. This is an exciting new opportunity and I look forward to the road ahead."

PGS is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, which acquired the business last year.

"The combination of PGS and Stone Source accelerates our plan to create a national flooring distributor with a strong presence in both the residential and commercial markets," said Platinum Equity partner Jacob Kotzubei and managing director Nick Fries in a statement. "We will continue working closely with the management team to invest in organic and acquisitive growth that helps diversify the company by product, customer and geography."

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 59 59 Pm
Owens & Minor Completes $1.6B Acquisition of Apria
Apria will be combined with Owens & Minor's Byram Healthcare business to form a new Patient Direct segment.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 52 19 Pm
Southwire Announces Acquisition of Novinium
Novinium provides cable rejuvenation solutions to electric utilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 36 01 Pm
A.L.P. Purchases Sur-Seal Optical Molding Assets
The deal will expand its optical silicone molding capabilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 2 16 33 Pm
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Fascor, LCS
The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling LLC.
Mar 29th, 2022
Ronatec
Ronatec C2C Acquires Metalx Specialty Products
Ronatec is primarily involved in the metal finishing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022
I Stock 1347295696
Pace of M&A Cools Slightly, But Expect Big Things Ahead
February and March may be behind the breakneck M&A pace of the previous five months, but activity should remain robust going forward.
Mar 25th, 2022
Fgh
Woodgrain Buying Huttig Building Products for $350M
It will significantly boost the distribution network and offerings for Woodgrain, a major distributor of millwork products.
Mar 24th, 2022
4969
Envoy Solutions Continues to Boost Northeast Prescence, Acquires ATRA Janitorial Supply
It's already Illinois-based Envoy's third New Jersey acquisition this year.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Logo 1024x431
Pearlman Group Acquires Cleaning & Restoration Distributor CleanSource
Pearlman Group adds CleanSource's two Carolinas locations to its portfolio of brands.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Eagadfg
Conveyer Solutions Supplier Benda Manufacturing Privately Acquired
Illinois-based Benda provides conveyor and product handling systems for the food industry and other industries requiring integrated production line conveyors.
Mar 23rd, 2022