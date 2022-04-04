Lawson Products Completes Strategic Combination with TestEquity, Gexpro

The transactions will create a specialty distribution platform under a holding company.

Apr 4th, 2022
Lawson Products Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 05 14 Am
Lawson Products

CHICAGO — Lawson Products Inc. on Friday announced the completion of its strategic combination with TestEquity and Gexpro Services in all-stock merger transactions creating a specialty distribution platform under a holding company structure.

Pursuant to the merger agreements, Lawson issued an aggregate of 10.3 million shares of Lawson common stock to the former owners of TestEquity and Gexpro Services, which are entities affiliated with Luther King Capital Management Corporation and J. Bryan King, the chairman of Lawson Products. An additional 1.7 million shares of Lawson common stock remain potentially issuable to entities affiliated with LKCM and King upon meeting the conditions of certain earn-out provisions within the merger agreements. Entities affiliated with LKCM and King now own shares that represent approximately 75% of the outstanding shares of Lawson common stock.

All Lawson shares outstanding immediately before the mergers continue to remain outstanding after the combination and remain listed for trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “LAWS."

“We are excited to announce the completion of this strategic combination. We expect the merger of these businesses to generate significant earnings, improved cash flow and incremental value for our shareholders," King said. "The holding company structure will enable the combined companies to leverage best practices, back-office resources and technology across the platform to help drive operating efficiencies and leverage shared solutions. These best-in-class specialty distribution businesses offer high-touch, technical, value-added service delivery models for their customers, which are well-positioned for accretive acquisitions across highly fragmented markets.”

In connection with the closing of the mergers, the company amended and restated its existing credit agreement. Lawson’s amended and restated credit agreement provides five-year facilities comprised of a $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility, a $250 million senior secured initial term loan facility and a $50 million senior secured delayed draw term loan facility for permitted acquisitions through Oct. 1, 2022. The amended and restated credit agreement also permits Lawson to increase the facility by an additional $200 million in the aggregate, subject to, among other things, the receipt of additional commitments and meeting other conditions specified in the amended and restated credit agreement.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 52 19 Pm
Southwire Announces Acquisition of Novinium
Novinium provides cable rejuvenation solutions to electric utilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 36 01 Pm
A.L.P. Purchases Sur-Seal Optical Molding Assets
The deal will expand its optical silicone molding capabilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 2 16 33 Pm
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Fascor, LCS
The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling LLC.
Mar 29th, 2022
Ronatec
Ronatec C2C Acquires Metalx Specialty Products
Ronatec is primarily involved in the metal finishing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022
I Stock 1347295696
Pace of M&A Cools Slightly, But Expect Big Things Ahead
February and March may be behind the breakneck M&A pace of the previous five months, but activity should remain robust going forward.
Mar 25th, 2022
Fgh
Woodgrain Buying Huttig Building Products for $350M
It will significantly boost the distribution network and offerings for Woodgrain, a major distributor of millwork products.
Mar 24th, 2022
4969
Envoy Solutions Continues to Boost Northeast Prescence, Acquires ATRA Janitorial Supply
It's already Illinois-based Envoy's third New Jersey acquisition this year.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Logo 1024x431
Pearlman Group Acquires Cleaning & Restoration Distributor CleanSource
Pearlman Group adds CleanSource's two Carolinas locations to its portfolio of brands.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Eagadfg
Conveyer Solutions Supplier Benda Manufacturing Privately Acquired
Illinois-based Benda provides conveyor and product handling systems for the food industry and other industries requiring integrated production line conveyors.
Mar 23rd, 2022
30415442 10155729746810345 3853781099939364864 N
PVF Distributor BPS Supply Group Gets Private Investment
Trive Capital has partnered with the distributor formerly known as Bakersfield Pipe and Supply, which has 18 branch locations.
Mar 23rd, 2022