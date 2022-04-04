Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Lock City Supply Inc.

Lock City offers a variety of water and wastewater materials to the municipal and utility markets.

Apr 4th, 2022
Core & Main Inc.
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 24 27 Am
Core & Main

ST. LOUIS — Core & Main Inc., a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lock City Supply Inc., a full-service distributor of water and wastewater products based in New York.

“With almost 50 years of industry experience, Lock City Supply has proven itself to be a distributor of choice in its local market. This strategic acquisition will allow us to better serve our combined customer base alongside a great group of people and we’re excited to welcome them into the Core & Main family,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“We admire Lock City Supply’s dedication to their associates, customers and vendors,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “They have firmly established themselves as a trusted and reliable distributor to contractors and municipalities within their community due to their expertise and first-class service.”

Lock City Supply was established in 1973 and takes pride in providing its customers top-of-the-line service. Lock City Supply offers a variety of water and wastewater materials to the municipal and utility markets. Lock City Supply’s facility is located in Lockport, New York, and serves the Buffalo market and surrounding areas.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished at Lock City Supply. We have a great team that succeeds by being experts in our field and offering exceptional customer service. We pride ourselves on being problem solvers and trusted partners,” said Bill Kelley, owner of Lock City Supply Inc. “Core & Main shares our commitment to serving local communities, providing technical expertise and developing team members. We are eager to begin our next chapter with Core & Main.”

