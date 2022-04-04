SRS Distribution Acquires Florence Corp., Amagansett Building Materials

SRS Distribution Inc. announced Friday that it has acquired Florence Corporation and Amagansett Building Materials, a leading distributor of a broad line of building products, including lumber, roofing, siding, windows and doors, and other related products with five locations throughout the Long Island area.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Huntington, New York, the company was founded in 1946 by Arthur Florence and is run today by Arthur’s grandson, Patrick Droesch, and Patrick’s brother-in-law, Rob Holden. Patrick and Rob will continue to lead the company’s dedicated team under the Florence and Amagansett banners, ensuring continuity and consistency for customers, suppliers and employees.

“We are excited to announce our latest partnership with Florence and Amagansett in Long Island," SRS Distribution President and CEO Dan Tinker. "Patrick, Rob and the rest of the company’s dedicated employees have built a tremendous business over the years known for its outstanding customer service and quality products. The company is a perfect fit with our existing operation on Long Island and together we will continue to build upon the legacy Patrick’s grandfather began more than 75 years ago.”

“We are thrilled to announce that Florence and Amagansett are joining the SRS family of independents," Droesch said. "Over the years we have come to know and respect the folks leading SRS and believe we have a strong cultural match thanks to our shared values of honesty, integrity, and trust.”

“SRS’ financial resources will help us grow faster by investing in our people, branches, products, and technology, which will translate into an even higher level of service for our loyal customers," Holden added. "We are confident that being part of the SRS family will allow us to become a stronger company and ensure that our future is bigger than our past.”