Echelon Supply and Service Acquires Berg-Nelson Company

The deal is ESS' third add-on acquisition.

Apr 5th, 2022
HCI Equity Partners
Screen Shot 2022 04 05 At 9 20 30 Am
ESS

WASHINGTON — Echelon Supply and Service, backed by HCI Equity Partners, on Monday announced its acquisition of Berg-Nelson Company Inc. effective March 30.

ESS, formerly known as JGB Enterprises Inc., is a leading supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets, including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs. Berg-Nelson is ESS's third add-on acquisition since HCI's platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Berg-Nelson, headquartered in Long Beach, California, is a supplier of hose, gaskets and industrial products throughout Southern California. Founded in 1951, the company distributes products to a variety of industrial end markets and focuses on quick turnaround and specialty applications. Berg-Nelson further expands ESS's geographic distribution network to the West Coast.

"Berg-Nelson is a long-standing market leader in California, and we welcome the highly experienced team at the company," said Kevin Kilkelly, president of Echelon Supply and Service. "We believe it represents a compelling opportunity for ESS to gain a strong presence on the West coast to provide our customers with an even larger product portfolio."

HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick added, "This is the third acquisition for ESS, and we're very pleased with the growth of the ESS platform through strategic acquisitions.  Berg-Nelson is a well-respected, founder-owned company, which brings expertise and expanded distribution footprint that will further ESS' growth."

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 1st, 2022
Srs2021
SRS Distribution Acquires Florence Corp., Amagansett
The company will continue to operate under its current leadership.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 32 43 Am
Solve Industrial Motion Acquires SST Bearing
The acquisition bolsters Solve's portfolio of bearings and power transmission products.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 24 27 Am
Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Lock City Supply Inc.
Lock City offers a variety of water and wastewater materials to the municipal and utility markets.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 04 At 9 05 14 Am
Lawson Products Completes Combination with TestEquity, Gexpro
The transactions will create a specialty distribution platform under a holding company.
Apr 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 3 09 51 Pm
OTC Industrial Technologies Acquires American Industrial Corp.
The deal bolsters OTC's expansion into the Midwest.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 59 59 Pm
Owens & Minor Completes $1.6B Acquisition of Apria
Apria will be combined with Owens & Minor's Byram Healthcare business to form a new Patient Direct segment.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 52 19 Pm
Southwire Announces Acquisition of Novinium
Novinium provides cable rejuvenation solutions to electric utilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 30 At 2 36 01 Pm
A.L.P. Purchases Sur-Seal Optical Molding Assets
The deal will expand its optical silicone molding capabilities.
Mar 30th, 2022
I Stock 497545727
Shipping Equipment Giants Call Off $5B Merger
Antitrust officials said the deal would have “threatened the global supply chain.”
Mar 30th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 03 29 At 2 16 33 Pm
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Fascor, LCS
The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling LLC.
Mar 29th, 2022
Ronatec
Ronatec C2C Acquires Metalx Specialty Products
Ronatec is primarily involved in the metal finishing industry.
Mar 29th, 2022