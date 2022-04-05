Echelon Supply and Service Acquires Berg-Nelson Company

WASHINGTON — Echelon Supply and Service, backed by HCI Equity Partners, on Monday announced its acquisition of Berg-Nelson Company Inc. effective March 30.

ESS, formerly known as JGB Enterprises Inc., is a leading supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets, including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs. Berg-Nelson is ESS's third add-on acquisition since HCI's platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Berg-Nelson, headquartered in Long Beach, California, is a supplier of hose, gaskets and industrial products throughout Southern California. Founded in 1951, the company distributes products to a variety of industrial end markets and focuses on quick turnaround and specialty applications. Berg-Nelson further expands ESS's geographic distribution network to the West Coast.

"Berg-Nelson is a long-standing market leader in California, and we welcome the highly experienced team at the company," said Kevin Kilkelly, president of Echelon Supply and Service. "We believe it represents a compelling opportunity for ESS to gain a strong presence on the West coast to provide our customers with an even larger product portfolio."

HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick added, "This is the third acquisition for ESS, and we're very pleased with the growth of the ESS platform through strategic acquisitions. Berg-Nelson is a well-respected, founder-owned company, which brings expertise and expanded distribution footprint that will further ESS' growth."