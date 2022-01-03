SupplyOne Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Romanow Container

It's SupplyOne's fourth acquisition since August 2021.

Jan 3rd, 2022
SupplyOne
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA — SupplyOne, Inc., the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S., announced Dec. 20 that it acquired Romanow Container, a privately-held manufacturer of corrugated products and protective packaging, and distributor of industrial packaging supplies headquartered in Westwood, MA.

Romanow Container was founded in 1948 by Allan Romanow as a corrugated converting operation. Since then, the company has invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and complemented its offering with custom polyethylene and polyurethane foam fabrication, wood crating and pallets, packaging supplies and services that include packaging design and testing, and inventory management. Today the company is a highly regarded packaging manufacturer and distributor recognized for the value and exceptional service they deliver to its New England customer base.  

"We share a customer-focused philosophy with SupplyOne, and it is core to all we do," said Ted Romanow, President of Romanow Container, who with his brothers Dick and Dan Romanow are the second generation of leadership. "SupplyOne's decentralized operating platform assures that our customers and our tremendous employees can rely on the continuity of a personally invested team who are actively involved in their success." 

"The acquisition of Romanow Container is SupplyOne's first in New England and positions us to help more businesses in the northeast reduce their "Total Cost of Ownership" on packaging through better control and management of their packaging requirements.” said Bill Leith, CEO and President of SupplyOne, Inc. “Romanow’s team has a relentless focus on meeting their customers’ needs with speed and excellence.  We are delighted to welcome their talented employees and customers into the SupplyOne family."

SupplyOne is the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. It provides mid-sized manufacturers, food processors, medical and e-commerce companies industry-leading packaging programs, products, and supply chain solutions from a single point of contact to unlock efficiency and direct cost savings. Since its founding in 1998, SupplyOne has become the acquirer of choice for privately held specialty corrugated packaging manufacturers and value-added packaging distributors. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.

