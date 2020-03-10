WESCO Updates Financing Plan for Anixter Merger

Citing current market conditions, WESCO now expects to fund the entirety of the cash portion of the merger consideration with debt and cash-on-hand.

Mike Hockett
Mar 10th, 2020
Anixter jpga 5e1c8eb560b58

Pittsburgh, PA-based electrical and industrial distributor WESCO International — No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — announced Monday that it has revised its expectations for financing its $4.5 billion acquisition of and merger with Anixter International, the deal for which was announced on Jan. 13.

Citing "current market conditions", WESCO said it now expects to fund the entirety of the cash portion of the merger consideration with debt and cash-on-hand at WESCO and Anixter. This is a change from WESCO's previous expectation to fund a portion of the cash consideration through issuing WESCO common stock or other equity or equity-linked securities, in addition to issuing debt.

"Costs of issuing equity and debt have materially changed since we announced the transaction in January," said WESCO chairman, president and CEO John Engel. "Our equity is the most valuable component of our capital structure and we are unwilling to use it as a source of financing at the current market value. Issuing debt instead of equity adds approximately one-half turn to our expected leverage at closing. We expect the outstanding cash flow generation of the combined company to service the higher level of debt while retaining our flexibility to invest in the business and de-lever to within our target leverage range within three years."

The financing adjustment does not impact the merger agreement, which provides for each share of Anixter stock to be converted into the right to receive $70.00 in cash, though that share value may increase up to $2.82 per share at closing based on the volume-weighted average trading price of WESCO stock during a specified period before closing.

Further details of WESCO's financing adjustment can be found in its Monday announcement here.

On Feb. 28, WESCO announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended with the Anixter merger, expired at at the end of Feb. 26. The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions, including receipt of Anixter stockholder approval and other regulatory approvals.

On. Jan. 30, WESCO reported that the company achieved record Q4 and full-year sales. WESCO posted Q4 total sales of $2.1 billion, up 4.4 percent year-over-year (YoY) and down 2.3 percent from Q3, with organic sales up 3.9 percent. Operating profit of $83.8 million was down from $90.5 million a year earlier, while total net profit of $53.1 million was likewise down from $58.1 of a year earlier. For the full year, WESCO had total 2019 sales of $8.4 billion, a company record that was up 2.2 percent over 2018, with organic sales up 2.6 percent. Operating profit of $346.2 million was down slightly from $352.5 million in 2018, while 2019's net profit of $223.4 million was similarly marginally down from $227.3 million in 2018.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 1181243794 5e34683398119
February 2020 Industrial Supply M&A Recap
With so much M&A activity in the industrial supply space, it’s easy to miss deal announcements here and there. Here's everything we covered in February.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Walter Asdfa
Walter Surface Acquires Safety Supplier ArcOne
ArcOne is a manufacturer of industrial safety products and PPE based in Taunton, MA.
Feb 27th, 2020
1133919170882823742 1133919170882823742a
Descartes Acquires eWMS Provider Peoplevox
Based in the UK, Peoplevox provides cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions.
Feb 24th, 2020
B&amp;b Manufacturing
B&B Mfg. Acquires Plastic PowerDrive Products
La Porte, IL-based B&B Manufacturing adds a similar power transmission products supplier.
Feb 21st, 2020
Gws Natc
GWS Tool Acquires North American Tool
It's already the second acquisition for Tavares, FL-based GWS, which acquired Intrepid Tool Industries in January.
Feb 12th, 2020
Ep8 Mg15 X0 A Eq Bhz
Koch Industries Acquires Infor
Koch has been an investor in the software company since 2017.
Feb 5th, 2020
I Stock 1181243794
January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
With so much M&A activity in the industrial supply space, it’s easy to miss deal announcements here and there. Here's what happened in January.
Feb 3rd, 2020
Stanley Bd I Stocka
Stanley BD to Buy CAM for $1.5B
CAM is a fastener supplier for Boeing, with $375 million in revenue over the last 12 months.
Jan 29th, 2020
Klinger Gpi
Klinger Acquires Sealing Supplier GPI
GPI supplies and recommends industrial gaskets, mechanical seals, pumps/pump accessories and other industrial products from four locations in west Texas.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020