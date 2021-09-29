Industrial Equipment E-Commerce Platform Toolots Nabs $3M in Investment

Toolots.com is an online marketplace and distribution channel for factory-direct industrial tools, machinery and technology.

Sep 29th, 2021
Toolots Inc.
Maxresdefault

CERRITOS, CA — Toolots Inc.,  a rapidly growing e-commerce platform for industrial equipment, has landed a $3 million investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to accelerate its growth. The revenue-based investment package will support the continued expansion of products and inventories that are the cornerstones of Toolot’s accelerating revenue growth.

Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered at Cerritos, CA.

“With nearly 3,000 merchants across the globe relying on Toolot’s platform to meet the needs of more than 50,000 customers, Toolot clearly has demonstrated the superlative value proposition of a direct-sales, e-commerce model for industrial equipment,” said Jason Fu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Toolots. “Toolots has been rapidly adding new merchants and new product lines, allowing our company to provide unrivaled product selection and availability, timely delivery and after-sale support, all with extremely competitive pricing.”

Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Toolots has successfully built relationships in industrial-equipment verticals ranging from materials-handling to laboratory equipment and metal machine tools. “These relationships in combination with the knowledge of Toolots’ staff and its U.S. distribution facilities position the company to create new marketplace efficiencies,” Grossman said. “Manufacturers and customers alike benefit from the highly innovative Toolots platform.”

The investment is based on a revenue-based finance arrangement, meaning no equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital. Instead, the investment will be repaid through Toolot’s future revenue.

Toolots.com is an online marketplace and distribution channel for factory-direct industrial tools, machinery and technology. Based in California, Toolots.com is dedicated to selling high-quality manufacturing equipment at the best price, and delivering it fast. Learn more at www.Toolots.com.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
The North Dakota State University Color Guard leads associates through the Fargo Amazon Fulfillment Center's opening ceremony.
Amazon Opens 1M SF Warehouse in North Dakota; State's First
The new Fargo fulfillment center is now the largest structure in the state.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Img Pt Zxcv
Foodservice OEM Distributor Parts Town Launches E-Commerce Marketplace
The new marketplace builds on the success of Parts Town’s “Parts In Town” service,
Sep 23rd, 2021
Mounted Bearings
ABB Planning Large Milwaukee-Area Campus for US Motion Business
It could staff up to nearly 700 employees by 2025.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The Boeing Airpower Teaming System during first flight testing at Woomera Range Complex.
Boeing Picks Site for First Final Assembly Facility Outside North America
The plant will produce and assemble the Loyal Wingman.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Gd9 A3896
Pneumatics/Hydraulics Supplier ROSS Opens New Michigan HQ
It culminates ROSS celebrating 100 years in business throughout this year.
Sep 16th, 2021
Rls Certified Installer Pdf
HVACR Fittings Maker RLS Moves Headquarters to Larger Facility in St. Louis
RLS LLC's new 80,000 square foot multipurpose facility will serve as its corporate HQ and will include a state-of-the-art factory, training center and showroom.
Sep 16th, 2021
1631280853545
Walter USA to Produce Solid Carbide Drills from South Carolina Plant
Sandvik-owned Walter will assume control of Sandvik's round tool carbide facility in Greer, SC, giving Walter its first dedicated US carbide plant.
Sep 13th, 2021
Optimas Asdfas 60b657c5c2798 611d0e6809cce
Optimas Relocates Mexico DC to Larger Facility in Monterrey
The fastener manufacturer/distributor says the new 32,400-square-foot facility is part of Optimas’ global strategy to improve supply chain management.
Sep 9th, 2021
Order Teaser
Kano Laboratories Boosts West Coast Representation
Kano, which makes Kroil-branded industrial lubricants, has signed with Competitive Advantage Group.
Sep 8th, 2021
Bdg Koroyd Image
Bob Dale Gloves, Koroyd Partner on Impact Protection in Gloves
The combo will integrate an innovative repeat impact version of Koroyd's damage control technology into a new line of products.
Sep 8th, 2021
Minnesota Bench Dewalt
DEWALT Sponsoring 25 College Football Programs This Season
The Stanley Black & Decker brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's sideline benches.
Sep 3rd, 2021
Amazon Sdkfds
Amazon to Hire 55,000 People in Corporate, Technology Jobs
About 40,000 of those hires will be in the U.S.
Sep 1st, 2021