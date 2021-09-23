Foodservice OEM Distributor Parts Town Launches E-Commerce Marketplace

ADDISON, IL — Parts Town, a technology innovator and distributor of OEM foodservice equipment parts, today announced the launch of its Parts Town Marketplace. Through the new e-commerce Marketplace, customers will have access to a one-stop shopping experience for OEM foodservice replacement parts, items and products across a variety of new categories, rather than having to visit multiple websites to find the parts and equipment they need. It also provides an opportunity for sellers to leverage the brand recognition, site traffic, e-commerce platform and marketing expertise of PartsTown.com to reach an expanded customer base.

The new Marketplace builds on the success of Parts Town’s “Parts In Town” service, which provides local distributors and service companies the opportunity to grow sales and build their customer base by making OEM parts from their inventories available locally via partstown.com. Parts in Town allows foodservice customers to find and pick up within an hour the critical replacement parts they need to get equipment back up and running quickly. With the new Marketplace, instead of offering local pickup, sellers will provide the convenience of shipping products directly to the customer.

“Expanding our e-commerce marketplace to include additional product categories allows us to meet the needs of our customers by providing a one-stop shop,” said Steve Snower, CEO of Parts Town. “We’ll use our marketplace and digital business model to expand access to product categories within the foodservice space, but also genuine OEM parts in other industries.”

In addition to foodservice parts and products such as smallware, tabletop and light equipment, the new Marketplace will also offer parts and other related products from adjacent market sectors including HVAC, janitorial, water filtration, technician supplies and residential appliances. The Marketplace currently includes over 23,000 residential appliance parts from brands such as Whirlpool and Frigidaire, as well as 6,000 janitorial and sanitation products.

The Marketplace was developed by Red Lightning Group, a division of Parts Town established to accelerate innovation in the foodservice industry and beyond. “We are excited to continue to add to our Marketplace,” said Emanuela Delgado, senior vice president and general manager of Red Lightning Group. “This technology will ultimately expand our reach into several new product and service categories. Our customers have been asking us to supply products beyond foodservice replacement parts, and our new Marketplace allows us to partner with experts in those categories and move much faster to get customers the items or products they need to keep their businesses running.”

The new Marketplace will continue to offer the same technical product info that customers currently enjoy from Parts Town’s existing offerings, helping buyers to ensure they are purchasing the correct part before placing their order. The Marketplace will also be available on Parts Town’s industry-leading app.

To learn more about Parts Town’s Marketplace, visit www.partstown.com/marketplace.



