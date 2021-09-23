Amazon Opens 1M SF Warehouse in North Dakota; State's First

FARGO, ND — Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Fargo is up and running. Employees started work within the new one million-plus square foot facility on Sunday, Sept. 19. The new center is the largest structure in the State of North Dakota (in terms of square footage) and will be the workplace of hundreds of associates in the months and years ahead.

“North Dakota welcomes this significant investment, which will bring high paying jobs to our state, further connect North Dakotans into the global commerce system and increase the speed of delivery of products to our residents,” North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

The facility will continue hiring over the next few weeks.

“We are excited to have this fulfillment center up and running, which will allow us to deliver more packages, in a faster time frame, to our customers in North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota. We are committed to employing hundreds here in the Fargo-Moorhead region and to offering a very competitive employment package with opportunities for growth, advancement and post-secondary education,” said John Sabo, Amazon General Manager, Fargo.

In non-sortable fulfillment centers, like the new facility in Fargo, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Amazon’s first investment in the state was a delivery station in West Fargo, which is still operational and thriving.

Prior to beginning operations in the new Fargo fulfillment center, the company had invested $200+ million in North Dakota (2010-2020), including infrastructure and compensation to employees. Other direct and statewide impacts include more than 2,000 small and medium business sellers and independent authors in North Dakota growing their businesses with Amazon and $150+ million added to the state’s GDP based on the company’s investments.

