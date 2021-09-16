Pneumatics/Hydraulics Supplier ROSS Opens New Michigan HQ

FERNDALE, MI — ROSS Controls (ROSS), which recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary, officially opened its new global headquarters on Aug. 26. The event was attended by all employees in the area along with a number of guests including Ferndale Mayor Melanie Piana.

The new headquarters is also home to ROSS DECCO, a coil and solenoid manufacturer ROSS acquired in 2011, and to Automatic Valve, the industrial division acquired in 2017, with all three companies originating from the Metro Detroit area. This new location brings together the formerly separate administrative, manufacturing, engineering, research & development, marketing, and customer support operations, and is expected to increase internal efficiencies to further improve customer responsiveness. The facility has an urban feel in both the manufacturing and the office space while offering several areas dedicated for collaboration that will prove helpful for planned or impromptu meetings.





ROSS designs and manufactures pneumatic and hydraulic valves & control systems, remote alternative lockout systems, and is known as a leader in fluid power safety solutions and poppet valve technology. ROSS provides standard products and customized ROSS/FLEX solutions for industrial machinery and automation applications. Selling to original equipment manufacturers and end-users throughout the world, ROSS reaches its global customer base through manufacturing and distribution facilities located in the United States, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Japan, China, Brazil, India, and Canada. In addition to its direct sales team, ROSS markets its products through a worldwide distributor network.