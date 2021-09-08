Kano Laboratories Boosts West Coast Representation

Kano, which makes Kroil-branded industrial lubricants, has signed with Competitive Advantage Group.

Sep 8th, 2021
Kano Laboratories
NASHVILLE, TN — Kano Laboratories, which produces the iconic Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants, has signed with Competitive Advantage Group, LLC, for west coast industrial manufacturing marketing representation.

“We’re looking forward to this partnership with the Competitive Advantage Group,” said Kano Laboratories CEO, Sevan Demirdogen. “Having been in business for almost 30 years, their expertise in representing leading industrial brands is just what Kano is looking for to expand our presence in California.”

Competitive Advantage Group (CAG) is a distribution-focused company that helps industry leaders reach business goals. They represent leading brands and market them to more than 1,000 total distributors.

“Working with CAG allows us to expand our presence and better serve our customers,” said Demirdogen. “We’re confident CAG reps will provide world-class customer service to distributors, educate our end users, and create awareness of the benefits of Kroil.”

Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, TN, Kano is a producer of the iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants for the industrial maintenance, repair and operations ("MRO") and professional specialty trade markets. Kano has built a passionately loyal customer base around Kroil products, which are used by professionals to loosen rusted, corroded, and frozen mechanical parts.

