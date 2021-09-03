DEWALT Sponsoring 25 College Football Programs This Season

The Stanley Black & Decker brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's sideline benches.

Sep 3rd, 2021
Stanley Black & Decker
Minnesota Bench Dewalt
Stanley Black & Decker

TOWSON, MD — DEWALT, one of the most admired brands from the world's largest tools and storage company, Stanley Black & Decker, announced Sept. 2 that it will make its college football debut during the upcoming 2021-2022 season through a first-of-its-kind branding opportunity with 25 colleges and universities across the United States.

As part of the sponsorship, a DEWALT TV-visible asset showcasing the brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's in-stadium football team benches, which were installed by Dragon Seats exclusively using DEWALT tools. This is the first time in the company's history that the DEWALT brand will be displayed at college football stadiums across the country. 

"We are excited to be partnering with the legacy and prestige of college football," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorship, Stanley Black & Decker. "Like the DEWALT brand and the tradespeople who use our products, student-athletes exemplify perseverance, commitment and drive for excellence. We look forward to rooting for them and their teams on the sidelines this season along with our customers, the hardworking makers who help build the world."    

Spanning five Division 1 conferences - ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Mountain West - the 25 college football programs that will be sponsored by DEWALT this season include:

ACC

  • Boston College
  • Florida State University
  • University of Louisville
  • NC State University  

Big Ten

  • Indiana University
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Minnesota
  • Northwestern University
  • The Ohio State University
  • Penn State University
  • Purdue University
  • University of Wisconsin-Madison

Big 12

  • Baylor University
  • Iowa State University
  • University of Kansas
  • Kansas State University
  • University of Oklahoma
  • University of Texas at Austin
  • Texas Tech University
  • West Virginia University

PAC-12

  • University of California-Berkeley
  • University of Colorado
  • University of Utah
  • University of Washington

Mountain West

  • Boise State University

The sponsorship will also include social amplification opportunities and onsite hospitality to host customer events and an all-access experience at each game.

The nationwide DEWALT sponsorship was secured by LEARFIELD, the schools' athletics multimedia rightsholder, who partnered with Dragon Seats, the manufacturer of state-of-the-art heated and cooling sideline benches designed to maximize athlete safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions. DEWALT tools are being exclusively used by Dragon Seats for the necessary installation of the team benches, which prominently display both the school brand and DEWALT brand when assembled. 

ANC, a member of the LEARFIELD family and DEWALT's in-venue and television signage sponsorship partner in professional sports, brokered the college bench concept with DEWALT to continue the growth of the brand's recognition among all sports fans.

"Never before have we seen this specialized branded opportunity for the TV viewing audience during college football games, and we're proud to partner with DEWALT to bring it to life," said Andrew Judelson, Executive Vice President, National Sales, LEARFIELD. "It's a privilege to provide DEWALT visibility with these universities, and together, bring a completely new and innovative concept to college sponsorship that matches the uniqueness of their brand."

The DEWALT brand was visible starting Sept. 2, when Minnesota hosted Ohio State on FOX.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Keeping Tax Exempt Customers Happy
Sponsored
Keeping Tax Exempt Customers Happy
We all know that happy customers are likelier to become loyal customers. It’s why businesses strive to deliver great customer experience. This whitepaper covers how inadequate processes for managing exempt customers.
Sep 1st, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Sized
Milwaukee Tool Announces Mississippi Expansion
The project comprises a $7 million investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 1180642980
Winnebago Leaves Iowa, Moves to Minnesota
No job losses are planned and manufacturing locations will remain the same.
Aug 20th, 2021
Wajax
Wajax, Hitachi to Expand Direct Distribution Strategy
Wajax will now be directly supplied with Hitachi's construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts for distribution.
Aug 19th, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin 60f82801f2b66
Nucor Calls Off Lousiana Expansion, Citing Market Conditions
The steelmaker planned to invest $120 million in a pelletizer project.
Aug 13th, 2021
E8c Ge2 X0 Am Cc4l
Home Depot Opens Massive Baltimore Distribution Center Campus
The campus consists of three distribution centers and covers 1.5 million square feet.
Aug 12th, 2021
Myers Ind 540+2300 Rgb
Myers Industries Rebrands Under “One Myers” Strategic Vision
The polymers manufacturer and distributor says the move more clearly represents the company's comprehensive offerings.
Aug 4th, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Launches Heavy Duty Truck & Bus Service Center Program
The program meets the continued need of customers for in-demand MRO, PPE and standard parts for truck and bus service centers.
Aug 4th, 2021
Williams Tool Storage
Q&A: Formerly Snap-on Industrial Brands, Williams Looks to Set Path for Tools and Equipment
We chat with Williams' VP of Industrial Distribution about how the rebranding affects distributors, and what to expect going forward.
Jul 29th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 13 At 10 36 36 Am 845x684
Welding & Gases Distributor Cee Kay Forms ESOP With Sale
All 135 Employees Now Own 49% of St. Louis-based Cee Kay Supply.
Jul 28th, 2021
F.W. Webb's new location in West Babylon, New York.
F.W. Webb Opens its Largest Long Island Location
It will serve local contractors with plumbing, heating, HVAC/R, PVF and Liquid Propane gas inventory, as well as fire protection fabrication services.
Jul 26th, 2021
Emuge Franke Na
EMUGE Rebrands as EMUGE-FRANKEN
With the exception of North America, the EMUGE-FRANKEN brand name has been in use internationally since 1958.
Jul 23rd, 2021