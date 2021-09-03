DEWALT Sponsoring 25 College Football Programs This Season

TOWSON, MD — DEWALT, one of the most admired brands from the world's largest tools and storage company, Stanley Black & Decker, announced Sept. 2 that it will make its college football debut during the upcoming 2021-2022 season through a first-of-its-kind branding opportunity with 25 colleges and universities across the United States.

As part of the sponsorship, a DEWALT TV-visible asset showcasing the brand's logo will be visible across each of the school's in-stadium football team benches, which were installed by Dragon Seats exclusively using DEWALT tools. This is the first time in the company's history that the DEWALT brand will be displayed at college football stadiums across the country.

"We are excited to be partnering with the legacy and prestige of college football," said Tony Merritt, Vice President of Sponsorship, Stanley Black & Decker. "Like the DEWALT brand and the tradespeople who use our products, student-athletes exemplify perseverance, commitment and drive for excellence. We look forward to rooting for them and their teams on the sidelines this season along with our customers, the hardworking makers who help build the world."

Spanning five Division 1 conferences - ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Mountain West - the 25 college football programs that will be sponsored by DEWALT this season include:

ACC

Boston College

Florida State University

University of Louisville

NC State University

Big Ten

Indiana University

University of Iowa

University of Minnesota

Northwestern University

The Ohio State University

Penn State University

Purdue University

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Big 12

Baylor University

Iowa State University

University of Kansas

Kansas State University

University of Oklahoma

University of Texas at Austin

Texas Tech University

West Virginia University

PAC-12

University of California-Berkeley

University of Colorado

University of Utah

University of Washington

Mountain West

Boise State University

The sponsorship will also include social amplification opportunities and onsite hospitality to host customer events and an all-access experience at each game.

The nationwide DEWALT sponsorship was secured by LEARFIELD, the schools' athletics multimedia rightsholder, who partnered with Dragon Seats, the manufacturer of state-of-the-art heated and cooling sideline benches designed to maximize athlete safety, comfort, and performance in all-weather conditions. DEWALT tools are being exclusively used by Dragon Seats for the necessary installation of the team benches, which prominently display both the school brand and DEWALT brand when assembled.

ANC, a member of the LEARFIELD family and DEWALT's in-venue and television signage sponsorship partner in professional sports, brokered the college bench concept with DEWALT to continue the growth of the brand's recognition among all sports fans.

"Never before have we seen this specialized branded opportunity for the TV viewing audience during college football games, and we're proud to partner with DEWALT to bring it to life," said Andrew Judelson, Executive Vice President, National Sales, LEARFIELD. "It's a privilege to provide DEWALT visibility with these universities, and together, bring a completely new and innovative concept to college sponsorship that matches the uniqueness of their brand."

The DEWALT brand was visible starting Sept. 2, when Minnesota hosted Ohio State on FOX.