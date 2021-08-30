Timken Expects its Major Solar Energy Revenue Growth to Continue

Long known for its bearings and power transmission products, Timken entered the solar market in 2018 and has rapidly grown its presence there since.

Aug 30th, 2021
Timken
Timken Sd

NORTH CANTON, OH —The Timken Company, anindustrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has helped power growth for solar energy customers over the last three years. Timken entered the solar energy market with the acquisition of Cone Drive in 2018. Under Timken, Cone Drive has continued to build momentum with the world's leading solar energy original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and, as a result, has tripled its solar revenue in the past three years1, outpacing underlying market growth by a significant margin. In 2020, the company generated more than $100 million in solar energy revenue. As demand for solar energy continues to increase, Timken expects double-digit revenue growth in the sector over the next three to five years.

"Our teams established a reputation for quality and reliability early on with solar energy OEMs and created positive momentum that continues to build," said Carl D. Rapp, Timken group vice president. "We work as a trusted technical partner with the largest manufacturers in the world to develop individual, customized solutions for each solar installation. Our application engineering expertise and innovative solutions stand out as distinct competitive advantages."    

Cone Drive's high-precision drives provide tracking and positioning capabilities for both photovoltaic (PV) and concentrated solar power (CSP) applications. These engineered products improve stability and enable systems to handle higher torque loads with lower backlash and anti-back driving capabilities – strong attributes for solar applications. All Cone Drive facilities are ISO-certified and its solar products are manufactured with robust quality controls.

Since 2018, Timken has played a role in more than one-third of the world's utility-scale solar projects2, such as the Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, where the power tower installation utilizes Cone Drive's precision solar tracking technology. The solar park will have capacity to generate 600 MW of clean energy using CSP technology and an additional 2,200 MW from PV technology. Earlier this year, China-based solar tracker OEM Arctech Solar awarded Cone Drive a multi-million dollar contract to provide a custom engineered slewing drive system for PowerChina's Jiangxi Electric power project. It is reportedly the largest drive project of its kind in the world.

Timken has invested heavily in research and development and has built strong manufacturing, engineering, and testing capabilities in both the United States and China to reinforce its leadership position in solar energy. The company is also making targeted investments to increase production capacity, broaden its product range and improve productivity for precision drives used in the solar energy industry. In 2020, renewable energy, which consists of wind and solar, became Timken's single-largest end-market sector, representing 12 percent of total company sales.

The Timken Company designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

1 Based on the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the 12 months ended June 30, 2018.  Timken acquired Cone Drive in the third quarter of 2018.
2 Based on company estimates and IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie data.
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Wesco Sfd
WESCO's Q2 Sequential Sales Improve Double-Digits Across All Segments
The electrical and industrial supplies distributor essentially doubled its full-year sales growth outlook compared to its Q1 report.
Aug 5th, 2021
Distribution Now
Resized DNOW Grows Revenue as Profit Loss Nears Breakeven
The oilfield products distributor — which significantly downsized in 2020 — has now grown sequential sales in consecutive quarters.
Aug 4th, 2021
Global Industrial Aasdfasedf 603670f54af62
Global Industrial Sees Solid Q2 Gains in Sales, Profit
Sales and profit growth was healthy both year-over-year and sequentially, as the distributor recorded its fourth-straight quarter of double-digit year-over-year sales growth.
Aug 4th, 2021
Kennametal Sga
Kennametal Closes its Fiscal 2021 With 36% Sales Jump in Q4
The company expects slower sales growth for the July-September period, though still near 20%.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tools Works Sees Q2 Organic Sales Jump 37%
All seven of ITW's business segments had double-digit organic sales growth, led by Automotive OEM and Food Equipment.
Jul 30th, 2021
This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France.
Amazon's Sales Growth Decelerates as Pandemic Shopping Surge Calms
The e-commerce behemoth is expecting Q3 sales growth of 10 to 16%, far below the 41% rate it had in Q1.
Jul 30th, 2021
This May 8, 2019 photo shows a Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, right, rear, at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Caterpillar Revenues Rise on Increased Equipment Demand
Second quarter revenue topped Wall Street expectations as construction sales spiked 40% year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2021
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Sales Returned to YoY Growth in Q2 as E-Commerce Sales Hit 40%
The company had seen year-over-year sales declines since well before the pandemic began.
Jul 30th, 2021
Grainger I Stock
Grainger's Non-Pandemic Sales Jumped 31% in Q2, Gross Margin Stabilizes
The company's net profit nearly doubles from a year earlier, largely due to divestments made in 2020.
Jul 30th, 2021
1
Compressors Lead Major Q2 Growth at Ingersoll Rand
Orders for compressors grew by more than 40% year-over-year, while revenue was up more than 30%.
Jul 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c
Dorner Addition Sends Columbus McKinnon's Sales Up 53%
At 24%, organic growth was robust as well.
Jul 29th, 2021