Home Depot Sales Top Expectations, Though DIY Rush May Be Cooling

While the average receipt per ring-up at Home Depot registers was higher, customer traffic slowed compared with the period last year.

Aug 17th, 2021
Michelle Chapman
This May 19, 2021 photo shows The Home Depot location in Willow Grove, Pa.
This May 19, 2021 photo shows The Home Depot location in Willow Grove, Pa.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Home Depot's sales continue to surge, though same-store sales appeared to come back to earth after a year in which the home improvement chain outperformed expectations repeatedly.

For the three months ended August 1, sales climbed to $41.12 billion from $38.05 billion. Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a prepared statement Tuesday that this was the first time the chain surpassed quarterly sales of more than $40 billion.

Revenue also surpassed the $40.71 billion analysts were expecting, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

However, sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer's health, increased 4.5%, and 3.4% in the U.S. Wall Street had expected same-store sales of 5.4% according to FactSet.

And while the average receipt per ring-up at Home Depot registers was higher, customer traffic slowed compared with the period last year when the pandemic kicked off frenzied do-it-yourself projects at home.

Shares fell 5% at the opening bell.

Home improvement stores have filled during the pandemic as people working from home took on new projects. Many also moved to places with more room for the home office, and that too fueled sales.

Yet sales of new homes fell for a third straight month in June, dropping by 6.6% to the lowest level in more than a year.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in an emailed statement that most of last year's sales growth was due to an increase in customers and a sharp rise in the volume of products bought thanks to the remodeling and decorating uptick that happened while people quarantined.

“These trends are now abating, albeit gradually, which is evident in the decline in the number of shoppers visiting Home Depot during the quarter," he said.

Home Depot Inc. earned $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share, in the quarter. That compares with $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, a year ago. This beat the $4.43 per share that Wall Street predicted.

The Atlanta company didn't provide a full-year forecast.

More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Distribution Now
Resized DNOW Grows Revenue as Profit Loss Nears Breakeven
The oilfield products distributor — which significantly downsized in 2020 — has now grown sequential sales in consecutive quarters.
Aug 4th, 2021
Global Industrial Aasdfasedf 603670f54af62
Global Industrial Sees Solid Q2 Gains in Sales, Profit
Sales and profit growth was healthy both year-over-year and sequentially, as the distributor recorded its fourth-straight quarter of double-digit year-over-year sales growth.
Aug 4th, 2021
Kennametal Sga
Kennametal Closes its Fiscal 2021 With 36% Sales Jump in Q4
The company expects slower sales growth for the July-September period, though still near 20%.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tools Works Sees Q2 Organic Sales Jump 37%
All seven of ITW's business segments had double-digit organic sales growth, led by Automotive OEM and Food Equipment.
Jul 30th, 2021
This April 16, 2020 shows the Amazon logo in Douai, northern France.
Amazon's Sales Growth Decelerates as Pandemic Shopping Surge Calms
The e-commerce behemoth is expecting Q3 sales growth of 10 to 16%, far below the 41% rate it had in Q1.
Jul 30th, 2021
This May 8, 2019 photo shows a Caterpillar 279D Compact Track Loader, left, and 308E2 CR Mini Hydraulic Excavator, right, rear, at a demolition site in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Caterpillar Revenues Rise on Increased Equipment Demand
Second quarter revenue topped Wall Street expectations as construction sales spiked 40% year-over-year.
Jul 30th, 2021
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Sales Returned to YoY Growth in Q2 as E-Commerce Sales Hit 40%
The company had seen year-over-year sales declines since well before the pandemic began.
Jul 30th, 2021
Grainger I Stock
Grainger's Non-Pandemic Sales Jumped 31% in Q2, Gross Margin Stabilizes
The company's net profit nearly doubles from a year earlier, largely due to divestments made in 2020.
Jul 30th, 2021
1
Compressors Lead Major Q2 Growth at Ingersoll Rand
Orders for compressors grew by more than 40% year-over-year, while revenue was up more than 30%.
Jul 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c
Dorner Addition Sends Columbus McKinnon's Sales Up 53%
At 24%, organic growth was robust as well.
Jul 29th, 2021
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' Had Its Best Sales Quarter Ever in Q2
Sales jumped 47% year-over-year and were up slightly from Q1, though the company is implementing pricing actions to offset increased costs.
Jul 29th, 2021