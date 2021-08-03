Kennametal Closes its Fiscal 2021 With 36% Sales Jump in Q4

The company expects slower sales growth for the July-September period, though still near 20%.

Aug 3rd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Kennametal Sga

Tooling products maker Kennametal reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year fiscal results on Monday, and like most other major industrial suppliers in the current earnings reporting season, they were led by major year-over-year sales gains in the April-June period.

Pittsburgh-based Kennametal reported Q4 total sales of $516 million, up 36 percent year-over-year, led by 29 percent organic growth. Sequentially, sales improved 6 percent from Q3. The company's Q4 operating profit was $61 million on 11.8 margin, up from $16 million and 4.1 percent a year earlier, respectively. Adjusted Q4 operating profit was $66 million on 12.8 percent margin, compared with $33 million and 8.8 percent a year earlier. Total Q4 net profit of $35 million was a major turnaround from a $8.5 million loss a year earier.

By business segment in Q4:

  • Metal Cutting sales of $312 million jumped 37 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 30 percent. Operating profit was $33 million on 10.6 margin, dwarfing the $0.2 million and 0.1 percent margin a year earlier, respectively.
  • Infrastructure sales of $204 million jumped 34 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 28 percent. Operating profit was $28 million on 13.5 percent margin, compared to $15 million and 10.1 percent of a year earlier, respectively.

For the full year, Kennametal had total fiscal 2021 sales of $1.84 billion, down 2.3 percent from 2020, driven by a 4 percent decrease in organic sales. Operating profit was $102 million on 5.5 percent margin, compared with $22 million and 1.2 percent in 2020. Adjusted operating profit was $143 million on 7.7 percent margin, compared to $141 million and 7.5 percent a year earlier. The company's total 2020 net profit was $54 million, compared to a $6 million loss a year earlier.

Looking forward, Kennametal is expecting Q1 2022 (July-September) sales growth of 17 to 22 percent, and strong operating leverage for the full year. 

More in Earnings
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
1
Compressors Lead Major Q2 Growth at Ingersoll Rand
Orders for compressors grew by more than 40% year-over-year, while revenue was up more than 30%.
Jul 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c
Dorner Addition Sends Columbus McKinnon's Sales Up 53%
At 24%, organic growth was robust as well.
Jul 29th, 2021
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' Had Its Best Sales Quarter Ever in Q2
Sales jumped 47% year-over-year and were up slightly from Q1, though the company is implementing pricing actions to offset increased costs.
Jul 29th, 2021
A line of Southwest Air Boeing 737 jets are parked near the company's production plant while being stored at Paine Field Friday, April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and revenue topped expectations, as the giant aircraft maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history. Boeing said Wednesday, July 28, 2021, that it earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Boeing Has First Profitable Quarter Since 2019
Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Jul 28th, 2021
Stanley Bd Asd
Tools & Storage Leads Stanley Black & Decker's Major Q2 Organic Growth
The tools, storage and security products giant is expecting continued significant gains for the rest of the year.
Jul 27th, 2021
2019 03 19 01 03 2642924998
Snap-On's Organic Sales Surged 42.5% in Q2
That's up from a 16.3 percent organic sales gain in Q1, and exceeds performance from 2019 as well.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Motion Sdf
GPC Raises Outlook for Motion as Q2 Sales Jump Nearly 20%
Genuine Parts Co. said Industrial segment sales trends improved among virtually all industrial product categories and industries served.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Conexiom Blog Q2 2021 Growth Surge
Document Automation Provider Conexiom Sees Record Q2 Growth
Conexiom says Q2 2021 was its best quarter in company history.
Jul 21st, 2021
Msc Erwer
MSC's Sales, Profit Grow as Gross Margin Improves
Sales of safety and janitorial products — spiked during 2020 — fell sharply during the April-June period as core MRO/metalworking sales jumped.
Jul 7th, 2021
President Joe Biden, right, greets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center, before the start of an event in Washington, June 30, 2021.
White House Prepares Executive Order on Big Businesses
The order would step up oversight of areas dominated by a few companies, from meatpacking to internet providers.
Jul 1st, 2021
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger CEO Shares Thoughts on Amazon Business, MRO Recovery
See what D.G. Macpherson had to say about how he views Amazon Business in terms of competition, as well as where the MRO products market currently stands in its comeback from the pandemic's impacts.
Jun 9th, 2021