Illinois Tools Works Sees Q2 Organic Sales Jump 37%

All seven of ITW's business segments had double-digit organic sales growth, led by Automotive OEM and Food Equipment.

Jul 30th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Illinois Tool Works

Industrial products and equipment manufacturer Illinois Tool Works reported its 2021 second quarter financial results on Friday, and like many similar suppliers, it showed major year-over-year sales and profit gains compared with a year earlier at the height of the pandemic's business impacts.

ITW posted total Q2 sales of $3.68 billion, up 43.3 percent year-over-year, with organic sales up 37 percent. Sequentially sales improved 3.7 percent from Q1, when daily organic sales were up 8 percent.

All seven of ITW's business segments had double-digit organic sales growth year-over-year in Q2. Automotive OEM led the way with 84 percent growth, followed by Food Equipment at 46 percent. Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Construction Products, and Polymers & Fluids had organic growth between 28 to 33 percent, while Specialty Products grew 17 percent.

Geographically, organic growth was 36 percent in North America, 50 percent in Europe and 20 percent in Asia Pacific.

"As expected, the impact of Automotive OEM customers adjusting production schedules to account for the well-publicized shortage of several components reduced ITW’s revenues by approximately $60 million or two percentage points in the quarter," the company said Friday.

ITW said pricing actions it took essentially offset raw material cost increases on a dollar-for-dollar basis, and it expects that to remain as such through the remainder of the year.

The Glenview, IL-based company had Q2 operating profit of $893 million, essentially doubling the $449 million it had a year earlier and trailing the $905 million it had in Q1. Q2 operating margin of 24.3 percent jumped 680 basis points year-over-year and trailed Q1's 25.5 percent.

ITW's total Q2 net profit was $775 million, dwarfing the $319 million it had a year earlier and beating Q1's $671 million.

“In the second quarter, we saw continued improvement in both the breadth and pace of the recovery, with organic revenue growth at the segment level ranging from 17 to 84 percent,” said E. Scott Santi, ITW chairman and CEO.

Looking ahead, ITW is expecting 2021 full-year organic sales growth of 11 to 13 percent, up from the 10 to 12 percent growth issued in the company's Q1 report.

More in Earnings
1
Compressors Lead Major Q2 Growth at Ingersoll Rand
Orders for compressors grew by more than 40% year-over-year, while revenue was up more than 30%.
Jul 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c
Dorner Addition Sends Columbus McKinnon's Sales Up 53%
At 24%, organic growth was robust as well.
Jul 29th, 2021
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' Had Its Best Sales Quarter Ever in Q2
Sales jumped 47% year-over-year and were up slightly from Q1, though the company is implementing pricing actions to offset increased costs.
Jul 29th, 2021
A line of Southwest Air Boeing 737 jets are parked near the company's production plant while being stored at Paine Field Friday, April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and revenue topped expectations, as the giant aircraft maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history. Boeing said Wednesday, July 28, 2021, that it earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Boeing Has First Profitable Quarter Since 2019
Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Jul 28th, 2021
Stanley Bd Asd
Tools & Storage Leads Stanley Black & Decker's Major Q2 Organic Growth
The tools, storage and security products giant is expecting continued significant gains for the rest of the year.
Jul 27th, 2021
2019 03 19 01 03 2642924998
Snap-On's Organic Sales Surged 42.5% in Q2
That's up from a 16.3 percent organic sales gain in Q1, and exceeds performance from 2019 as well.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Motion Sdf
GPC Raises Outlook for Motion as Q2 Sales Jump Nearly 20%
Genuine Parts Co. said Industrial segment sales trends improved among virtually all industrial product categories and industries served.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Conexiom Blog Q2 2021 Growth Surge
Document Automation Provider Conexiom Sees Record Q2 Growth
Conexiom says Q2 2021 was its best quarter in company history.
Jul 21st, 2021
Msc Erwer
MSC's Sales, Profit Grow as Gross Margin Improves
Sales of safety and janitorial products — spiked during 2020 — fell sharply during the April-June period as core MRO/metalworking sales jumped.
Jul 7th, 2021
President Joe Biden, right, greets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center, before the start of an event in Washington, June 30, 2021.
White House Prepares Executive Order on Big Businesses
The order would step up oversight of areas dominated by a few companies, from meatpacking to internet providers.
Jul 1st, 2021
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger CEO Shares Thoughts on Amazon Business, MRO Recovery
See what D.G. Macpherson had to say about how he views Amazon Business in terms of competition, as well as where the MRO products market currently stands in its comeback from the pandemic's impacts.
Jun 9th, 2021
Warren Buffett plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019.
Report: Many of the Uber-Rich Pay Next to No Income Tax
Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax than many ordinary workers do.
Jun 8th, 2021