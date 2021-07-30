MRC Global Sales Returned to YoY Growth in Q2 as E-Commerce Sales Hit 40%

The company had seen year-over-year sales declines since well before the pandemic began.

Jul 30th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Mrc Global Er

MRC Global, which brands itself as the largest global distributor of PVF products and services, reported its 2020 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, showing a long-awaited return to year-over-year sales growth and continued sequential gains.

Houston-based MRC posted total Q2 sales of $686 million, up 14.0 percent year-over-year — marking the company's first year-over-year increase since well before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In Q1, sales were still down 23 percent year-over-year. Sequentially, Q2 sales improved 12.6 percent, far outpacing the 5 percent sequential from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021.

"Sequentially, gas utilities led the revenue growth as customers continued executing integrity upgrade plans on their natural gas distribution networks," the company said Thursday. "As compared to the second quarter of 2020, broad economic recovery drove improvement in sales across all sectors, except midstream pipeline."

MRC's Q2 gross profit of $112 million jumped 41.8 percent year-over year, with gross margin of 16.3 percent up 320 basis points. Q2 operating profit was $10 million ($3M in Q1), whereas the company took a $287 million net loss a year earlier. MRC took a $2 million net loss in Q2, compared to a $287 million loss a year earlier and a $3 million net loss in Q1.

E-commerce represented 40 percent of MRC's total Q2 revenue (38 percent in Q1), including 48 percent of North American revenue (46 percent in Q1). 

Geographically, MRC's Q1 US sales were 81.3 percent of the company's total (79.5 percent in Q1) and were up approximately 18 percent year-over-year. Canada sales were up 7 percent, while International sales dipped 2 percent.

By end market in Q2, gas utilities sales (39 percent of total) were up 31 percent year-over year; downstream and industrial sales (28 percent of total) were up 9 percent; upstream production sales (21 percent of total) were up 7 percent; and midstream pipeline sales (12 percent of total) were up 5 percent.

Related
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Names New CEO
Mar 9th, 2021
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c
Dorner Addition Sends Columbus McKinnon's Sales Up 53%
At 24%, organic growth was robust as well.
Jul 29th, 2021
Lawson Outside
Lawson Products' Had Its Best Sales Quarter Ever in Q2
Sales jumped 47% year-over-year and were up slightly from Q1, though the company is implementing pricing actions to offset increased costs.
Jul 29th, 2021
A line of Southwest Air Boeing 737 jets are parked near the company's production plant while being stored at Paine Field Friday, April 23, 2021, in Everett, Wash. Boeing reported its first quarterly profit since 2019 and revenue topped expectations, as the giant aircraft maker tries to dig out from the most difficult stretch in its history. Boeing said Wednesday, July 28, 2021, that it earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Boeing Has First Profitable Quarter Since 2019
Boeing earned $567 million in the second quarter, compared with a $2.4 billion loss a year ago.
Jul 28th, 2021
Stanley Bd Asd
Tools & Storage Leads Stanley Black & Decker's Major Q2 Organic Growth
The tools, storage and security products giant is expecting continued significant gains for the rest of the year.
Jul 27th, 2021
2019 03 19 01 03 2642924998
Snap-On's Organic Sales Surged 42.5% in Q2
That's up from a 16.3 percent organic sales gain in Q1, and exceeds performance from 2019 as well.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Motion Sdf
GPC Raises Outlook for Motion as Q2 Sales Jump Nearly 20%
Genuine Parts Co. said Industrial segment sales trends improved among virtually all industrial product categories and industries served.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Conexiom Blog Q2 2021 Growth Surge
Document Automation Provider Conexiom Sees Record Q2 Growth
Conexiom says Q2 2021 was its best quarter in company history.
Jul 21st, 2021
Msc Erwer
MSC's Sales, Profit Grow as Gross Margin Improves
Sales of safety and janitorial products — spiked during 2020 — fell sharply during the April-June period as core MRO/metalworking sales jumped.
Jul 7th, 2021
President Joe Biden, right, greets Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, center, before the start of an event in Washington, June 30, 2021.
White House Prepares Executive Order on Big Businesses
The order would step up oversight of areas dominated by a few companies, from meatpacking to internet providers.
Jul 1st, 2021
Grainger Boxesas
Grainger CEO Shares Thoughts on Amazon Business, MRO Recovery
See what D.G. Macpherson had to say about how he views Amazon Business in terms of competition, as well as where the MRO products market currently stands in its comeback from the pandemic's impacts.
Jun 9th, 2021
Warren Buffett plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., May 5, 2019.
Report: Many of the Uber-Rich Pay Next to No Income Tax
Overall, the richest 25 Americans pay less in tax than many ordinary workers do.
Jun 8th, 2021