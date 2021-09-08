Bob Dale Gloves, Koroyd Partner on Impact Protection in Gloves

The combo will integrate an innovative repeat impact version of BDG's damage control technology into a new line of products.

Sep 8th, 2021
Bob Dale Gloves
Bdg Koroyd Image

GILBERT, AZ  Signaling a groundbreaking advance in impact protection for industrial handwear, Bob Dale Gloves & Imports Ltd. (BDG) announced Sept. 8 that it is partnering with Koroyd to integrate an innovative repeat impact version of its damage control technology into a new line of products.

For over 40 years, BDG has manufactured and supplied the industrial safety (PPE) industry with quality gloves to protect industrial customers from safety hazards including impact on the job site. A growing number of these injuries result from high-intensity impact or blunt-force trauma to the back of the hand. Koroyd – a fast-growing technology company that designs and engineers advanced impact protection originally led by aerospace safety research – has developed an innovation for ANSI Level 3 impact products based on its proven, patented technology. Koroyd has engineered an enhanced reinforced elastomer to absorb and redirect the force of impacts which instantly returns to form for repeat performance.

Together, the two companies are introducing a new line of advanced safety gloves with a focus on premium backhand protection. The technology and impact protection designs will be unveiled for the first time at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Annual Safety Conference, to be held Sept. 13-15 in Austin.

“We could not be more honored and proud to partner with the innovative team at Koroyd to raise the bar for trustworthy, high-quality protective gloves for hard-working employees across a wide variety of industries,” said Bob Dale Gloves President Denis  Dale. “Koroyd is the perfect partner for BDG as we share the same commitment to delivering real solutions and unique value to our customers. We can’t wait to reveal these high-tech technologies to our distribution partners in Austin next week.”

Koroyd hand protection consists of a highly engineered, softer elastomer formulation that has advanced mechanical properties. The Koroyd elastomer is enhanced due to the Koroyd reinforcement layer. The addition of the Koroyd layer not only adds structural reinforcement to the elastomer which improves overall performance, but it also redirects energy and helps to dissipate the force in a second step not available in other protection.

“Partnering with BDG in the industrial safety glove segment is an important next step towards our goal of becoming the world’s number one reference for energy absorption in advanced protective applications,” said Koroyd Founder and Managing Director John Lloyd. “We are excited to introduce our new flexible, multiple impact technology with BDG who is devoted to innovation in this segment.”

BDG gloves are third-party tested to verify rating and performance. BDG’s G3 Solution process allows end users to conduct onsite evaluations of products to assess functioning and protection.BDG takes pride in a job well done and delivers on its promise to work as hard as its customers do to ensure the highest level of safety and quality.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
I Stock 486380758
Ace Hardware Plans to Open Another 60 Stores by the End of 2021
That would make at least 170 new stores opened just this year.
Aug 27th, 2021
I Stock 1154620009
Ace Hardware to Add Massive Distribution Center in Central California
The more than 1-million-square-foot facility is expected to add at least 400 jobs.
Aug 26th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Sized
Milwaukee Tool Announces Mississippi Expansion
The project comprises a $7 million investment, and is part of the company’s recent commitment to creating 1,200 jobs in Mississippi.
Aug 24th, 2021
I Stock 1180642980
Winnebago Leaves Iowa, Moves to Minnesota
No job losses are planned and manufacturing locations will remain the same.
Aug 20th, 2021
Wajax
Wajax, Hitachi to Expand Direct Distribution Strategy
Wajax will now be directly supplied with Hitachi's construction excavators, mining equipment and related aftermarket parts for distribution.
Aug 19th, 2021
1023 Ky Nucor Gallatin 60f82801f2b66
Nucor Calls Off Lousiana Expansion, Citing Market Conditions
The steelmaker planned to invest $120 million in a pelletizer project.
Aug 13th, 2021
E8c Ge2 X0 Am Cc4l
Home Depot Opens Massive Baltimore Distribution Center Campus
The campus consists of three distribution centers and covers 1.5 million square feet.
Aug 12th, 2021
Myers Ind 540+2300 Rgb
Myers Industries Rebrands Under “One Myers” Strategic Vision
The polymers manufacturer and distributor says the move more clearly represents the company's comprehensive offerings.
Aug 4th, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Launches Heavy Duty Truck & Bus Service Center Program
The program meets the continued need of customers for in-demand MRO, PPE and standard parts for truck and bus service centers.
Aug 4th, 2021
Williams Tool Storage
Q&A: Formerly Snap-on Industrial Brands, Williams Looks to Set Path for Tools and Equipment
We chat with Williams' VP of Industrial Distribution about how the rebranding affects distributors, and what to expect going forward.
Jul 29th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 07 13 At 10 36 36 Am 845x684
Welding & Gases Distributor Cee Kay Forms ESOP With Sale
All 135 Employees Now Own 49% of St. Louis-based Cee Kay Supply.
Jul 28th, 2021