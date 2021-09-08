Bob Dale Gloves, Koroyd Partner on Impact Protection in Gloves

GILBERT, AZ — Signaling a groundbreaking advance in impact protection for industrial handwear, Bob Dale Gloves & Imports Ltd . (BDG) announced Sept. 8 that it is partnering with Koroyd to integrate an innovative repeat impact version of its damage control technology into a new line of products.

For over 40 years, BDG has manufactured and supplied the industrial safety (PPE) industry with quality gloves to protect industrial customers from safety hazards including impact on the job site. A growing number of these injuries result from high-intensity impact or blunt-force trauma to the back of the hand. Koroyd – a fast-growing technology company that designs and engineers advanced impact protection originally led by aerospace safety research – has developed an innovation for ANSI Level 3 impact product s based on its proven, patented technology. Koroyd has engineered an enhanced reinforced elastomer to absorb and redirect the force of impacts which instantly returns to form for repeat performance.

Together, the two companies are introducing a new line of advanced safety gloves with a focus on premium backhand protection. The technology and impact protection designs will be unveiled for the first time at the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) Annual Safety Conference, to be held Sept. 13-15 in Austin.

“We could not be more honored and proud to partner with the innovative team at Koroyd to raise the bar for trustworthy, high-quality protective gloves for hard-working employees across a wide variety of industries,” said Bob Dale Gloves President Denis Dale. “Koroyd is the perfect partner for BDG as we share the same commitment to delivering real solutions and unique value to our customers. We can’t wait to reveal these high-tech technologies to our distribution partners in Austin next week.”

Koroyd hand protection consists of a highly engineered, softer elastomer formulation that has advanced mechanical properties. The Koroyd elastomer is enhanced due to the Koroyd reinforcement layer. The addition of the Koroyd layer not only adds structural reinforcement to the elastomer which improves overall performance, but it also redirects energy and helps to dissipate the force in a second step not available in other protection.

“Partnering with BDG in the industrial safety glove segment is an important next step towards our goal of becoming the world’s number one reference for energy absorption in advanced protective applications,” said Koroyd Founder and Managing Director John Lloyd. “We are excited to introduce our new flexible, multiple impact technology with BDG who is devoted to innovation in this segment.”

BDG gloves are third-party tested to verify rating and performance. BDG’s G3 Solution process allows end users to conduct onsite evaluations of products to assess functioning and protection.BDG takes pride in a job well done and delivers on its promise to work as hard as its customers do to ensure the highest level of safety and quality.