The Home Depot Opens 3 Florida Distribution Centers

And two more are set to open in 2022.

Apr 15th, 2021
The Home Depot
The Home Depot

ATLANTA — The Home Depot announced Thursday that it has opened three new distribution centers across Florida, spanning from West Palm Beach and Miami to Fort Myers. The facilities will provide even faster delivery options to customers in the South Florida region. The company plans to open two additional Miami distribution centers in 2022. Together, these five facilities are expected to create more than 150 new full- and part-time jobs across the region.

"Our customers have varying needs – from DIYers renovating their homes to professional contractors on job sites," said Kyle Dennis, vice president of supply chain development. "These investments are helping us deliver to our Pro and DIY customers across South Florida when, where and how they want."

Https Corporate homedepot com Sites Default Files Image Gallery 4 20 Our 20 Associates 0 5f29bd5aac03bThe Home DepotThe newly opened facility in Miami is a 332,000-square-foot building that will deliver big and bulky construction materials and other oversized product directly to Pro and DIY customers.

The new delivery locations in West Palm Beach and Fort Myers expand The Home Depot's appliance delivery to customers in those markets.

The company will open two additional Miami facilities in 2022 to expand delivery of appliances and same-day and next-day parcel delivery to customers across the region.

Hiring is ongoing across the country as the company's supply chain expansion continues. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application – or, text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

In 2017, the company announced a $1.2 billion investment in its supply chain and is in the process of building out its network with about 150 new facilities nationwide. They include a variety of formats to meet the unique needs of different customers in the dynamically changing world of retail.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. The  company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had 2020 sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. 

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
