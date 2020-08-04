Home Depot to Open 3 Georgia Distribution Centers in Next 18 Months

ATLANTA — The Home Depot announced Tuesday that it will open three new distribution centers in Georgia over the next 18 months to support the growing demand for flexible delivery and pick-up options for Pro and DIY customers. The expansion is projected to bring approximately 1,000 additional jobs to the Atlanta area, including full-time and part-time positions.

"Retail has changed more in the past four years than in our company's 40-year history. Customers expect to shop whenever, wherever and however they want – whether they're buying a hammer or a pallet of pavers," said Stephanie Smith, senior vice president of supply chain development and delivery. "We're investing to meet the changing delivery needs of our DIY and Pro customers, whether they're at home, at their job sites or picking up in the store."

In 2017, the company announced a $1.2 billion investment to expand its distribution network with approximately 150 new supply chain facilities nationwide, with the goal of expanding the company's existing same-day and next-day delivery options to 90 percent of the U.S. population. These facilities include a variety of formats to meet the unique needs of customers, from small parcel packages to big and bulky product.

The largest of the new Atlanta-area facilities is a 657,600 square-foot distribution center in Locust Grove that will focus on fast replenishment to stores in the Southeast. Initial hiring is underway for approximately 600 associates to fill a variety of roles when the operation opens in the next few months. Interested jobseekers should visit careers.homedepot.com for a quick and easy application or text JOBS to 52270 for a link to apply to local positions.

A new "flatbed delivery center," set to open in Stonecrest in 2021, will offer same-day and next-day delivery of bulk and oversized orders to both Pro and DIY customers. These new delivery services further The Home Depot's capabilities to serve Pro customers by delivering large, oversized orders and materials directly to a Pro's job site, when and where they need it. Earlier this year, the company opened its first flatbed delivery center in Dallas to increase the accessibility and reliability of deliveries in that market.

The company also plans to open an order fulfillment operation in East Point in late 2021. This facility will offer same-day and next day delivery of the most popular products primarily ordered by institutional business customers for their maintenance, repair and operations needs.

The Home Depot has created more than 5,000 new jobs in Georgia over the last five years through the opening of various distribution centers and office locations for technology, e-commerce, marketing and customer service.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,293 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The company employs more than 400,000 associates.