Sonepar USA's OneSource Relocates Southern Calif. Distribution Center

Electrical and industrial automation distributor OneSource Distributors has moved its central DC in Orange County to a larger facility in Fullerton, CA.

Aug 4th, 2020
Sonepar USA
OneSource Distributors&apos; new 200,000-square-foot distribution center and office in Fullerton, CA.
OneSource Distributors' new 200,000-square-foot distribution center and office in Fullerton, CA.
OneSource Distributors

FULLERTON, CA — OneSource Distributors, an electrical and industrial automation distributor with 19 branches in the southern California region, announced Monday that the company has moved it’s Orange County-based central distribution center to a larger facility in Fullerton, CA. The newly constructed building at 4278 North Harbor Boulevard boasts over 200,000 square feet of space and a warehouse with 32-foot-high ceiling clearance and 25 loading bays. In addition to the company’s central distribution center, the location includes 26,000 square feet of office space, a 2,400 square foot showroom, a 2,700 square foot state-of-the-art training facility and a new counter sales location.

OneSource’s growth trajectory necessitated the move to the larger and more central location. “Our team has been working hard on planning and executing this move for nearly two years,” said Dana Mouritzen, President of OneSource Distributors, a Sonepar Company. “This larger, more advanced distribution center will enable us to keep more inventory on hand, serve our customers better and support our expansion strategy faster.” The location will open for business on Monday, Aug. 3 and a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM on Thursday, Aug. 6.

OneSource has 19 locations across California, Arizona, Hawaii and Baja California, Mexico. The company serves the commercial, residential, utility, contractor and industrial markets and is an operating company of Sonepar, an independent family-owned company with global leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. For more information visit 1sourcedist.com.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. It is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world's largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Reorganizes Leadership Structure
The motion control products maker announced leaders of three re-aligned business units set to improve operating efficiencies and expand growth opportunities.
Jul 28th, 2020
Map
McMaster-Carr Planning Major HQ Expansion
It includes a 460,000-square-foot warehouse expansion that calls for a 66-foot-high roof.
Jul 23rd, 2020
In this Monday, May 11, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a mask walks through the Tesla plant parking lot in Fremont, Calif. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the electric car maker announced it has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
Tesla Tabs Texas for Massive Gigafactory
The plant will span more than four million square feet.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Pressrelease Original 473236 1594071285
Pump Solutions Provider Houston International Equipment Expanding in TX, Names USA President
Serving Latin America and the Caribbean since 1987, HIE will open new locations in Texas to serve the natural gas market.
Jul 21st, 2020
Dakota Supply Groupa
Dakota Supply Group Opening New Montana Branch
The Great Falls, MT branch will add to the company's current 34 locations across five states.
Jul 14th, 2020
Untitledasdfas
Applied Shares 2020-2021 Catalog
It contains more than 31,000 of Applied's most popular industrial and MRO products from nearly 200 suppliers.
Jul 8th, 2020
Odp Logo jpga
Office Depot Now an ODP Corp. Subsidiary
The ODP Corporation replaces Office Depot as the public trading company, and a 1-for-10 reserve stock split has been completed.
Jul 2nd, 2020
Gpc Sp
Genuine Parts Co. Sells Office Products Unit S.P. Richards
GPC moves forward with two subsidiaries — NAPA Auto Parts and Motion Industries.
Jul 1st, 2020
This Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 file photo shows the BP logo at a petrol station in London. Energy company BP is writing off as much as $17.5 billion from its oil and gas assets and will review its plans to develop oil wells as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates its goal of decreasing its reliance on fossil fuels.
BP Sells Unit for $5B
The sale supports BP's shift to renewable sources of energy.
Jun 29th, 2020
105494734 10158082919641026 5972339907183663456 O
DSG Announces Acquisition, New Facility
The building products distributor has acquired Sheboygan, WI-based Honald & La Page and moved its Sioux Falls, SD branch to a larger facility.
Jun 24th, 2020
B&amp;F Fastener Supply&apos;s new 25,000-square-foot facility in Frederic, WI for its B&amp;F Custom Machining division.
B&F Fastener Expands Machining Division
The distributor has opened a 25,000-square-foot shop in Northwest Wisconsin, with future plans to double its size.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Auburn Bearing Asdf
Auburn Bearing Launches Updated Website
The manufacturer's website now offers a part search and re-organized menus to make it easier for visitors to find the information they need.
Jun 22nd, 2020