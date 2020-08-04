Sonepar USA's OneSource Relocates Southern Calif. Distribution Center

FULLERTON, CA — OneSource Distributors, an electrical and industrial automation distributor with 19 branches in the southern California region, announced Monday that the company has moved it’s Orange County-based central distribution center to a larger facility in Fullerton, CA. The newly constructed building at 4278 North Harbor Boulevard boasts over 200,000 square feet of space and a warehouse with 32-foot-high ceiling clearance and 25 loading bays. In addition to the company’s central distribution center, the location includes 26,000 square feet of office space, a 2,400 square foot showroom, a 2,700 square foot state-of-the-art training facility and a new counter sales location.

OneSource’s growth trajectory necessitated the move to the larger and more central location. “Our team has been working hard on planning and executing this move for nearly two years,” said Dana Mouritzen, President of OneSource Distributors, a Sonepar Company. “This larger, more advanced distribution center will enable us to keep more inventory on hand, serve our customers better and support our expansion strategy faster.” The location will open for business on Monday, Aug. 3 and a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at 9:30 AM on Thursday, Aug. 6.

OneSource has 19 locations across California, Arizona, Hawaii and Baja California, Mexico. The company serves the commercial, residential, utility, contractor and industrial markets and is an operating company of Sonepar, an independent family-owned company with global leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions, and related services. For more information visit 1sourcedist.com.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. It is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world's largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.