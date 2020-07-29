Heller Machine Tools Inks Distribution Deal With Dynamic Machine

The supplier-distributor agreement introduces Heller's machines to new markets and business sectors.

Jul 29th, 2020
Heller Machine Tools
Emo2013 Heller H2000 Machining Example1 01

TROY, MI — Heller Machine Tools has announced a new distribution partnership with Dynamic Machine, which will cover the regions of Michigan, Western Pennsylvania and Canada.

Dynamic Machine is owned and operated by founders Greg Sandler and Vince Mileto. The company is now one of the largest machine tool distributors in America and they are a provider of advanced machining solutions to the metal cutting industry and a trusted partner with several manufacturers and their global affiliates. 

The Dynamic Machine priority is to introduce technologies that can strengthen the customer`s ability to compete in the markets they serve. Whether the solution involves a single stand-alone machine, multi-process equipment, or a fully integrated manufacturing system with automation, the goal remains the same - to optimize production methods and component quality at competitive prices. 

Heller Kurbelwellen Nockenwellen Produktionssysteme Rfk Drz Mcc15 RfnHeller Machine Tools have changed their business model in the North American market. For the first time ever Heller has moved to both direct and distribution sales and service — providing customers with a more local interface that can provide sales, engineering and customer support via our new distribution network and still maintaining our existing direct Key Account business. 

“Dynamic Machine can provide our customer base with a high level of engineering and sales support; they provide excellent geographical coverage with their network of technical offices. This all means a better more focused customer support experience for both existing and new customers,” said Stephen Pegram, director of Heller Machine Tools. 

Heller Machine Tools designs and produces high-end premium machines in five global manufacturing plants including Germany, China, England, Brazil and the American market is supported by the Heller manufacturing and technical facility in Troy, MI. 

With the new distribution partnerships now in place, Heller will be introduced to new markets and business sectors - offering high quality performance machine tools. In addition to our newest partner Dynamic Machine, our current distribution partners include, Ellison Machinery, Ellison Technologies, Maruka USA and Compumachine, offering complete coverage in North America. 

