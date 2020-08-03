Distribution International Launches CustomerConnect Self-Service Portal

The new website and digital platform enable customers to easily search and request quotes for more than 27,000 products.

Aug 3rd, 2020
Asgad

HOUSTON — Distribution International, Inc. (DI) on Monday announced the launch of its redesigned website (www.distributioninternational.com), which includes a new, easy-to-use, and robust self-service customer portal, CustomerConnect.

Accessible anytime and anywhere from a desktop computer or mobile device, the new site and CustomerConnect platform enable customers to easily search and request quotes for more than 27,000 products.

CustomerConnect will be further enhanced in the coming months, with customers being able to place orders directly through the website later this year.

Distribution International“True to our commitment to do what it takes to help our customers succeed, DI continues to evolve and earn its place as the leader in the insulation distribution business,” said CEO Steve Margolius. “Our innovative CustomerConnect platform will be a gamechanger for our industry, and we’re proud to be the first in our space to offer such a customer-centric solution. We view this as a great opportunity to deliver on our promise of exceptional customer service by making it even easier to do business with DI – anytime, anywhere, from any device.”

Features and benefits of the new website include:

  • 24/7 access to the latest information for over 27,000 insulation and accessory products, including specifications and documents such as SDS and Cut Sheets
  • Secure account dashboard that serves as a one-stop shop for quote, order, and purchase history visibility
  • Ability to Request a Quote (RFQ) online, anytime, anywhere, on any device
  • Easy access to multiple vendors’ downloadable fitting charts and installation guides, along with links to DI’s training webinars
  • Ability to conduct a side-by-side comparison of product attributes and highlight similarities or differences
  • Real-time inventory availability

“The introduction of CustomerConnect could not come at a better time,” said CIO Darla Lentz. “Our customers were asking for online options to do business with us even before the events of this year, and the need for digital solutions has only grown stronger. We were motivated by their feedback to pursue the development of this platform and are pleased to be delivering an easy-to-use, comprehensive solution to meet their needs.”

DI is North America’s a mechanical insulation distributor and a portfolio company of Advent International.

Founded in 1986, DI is a value-added distributor of insulation-related specialty fabricated products, HVAC products, and safety supplies in North America. The Houston-based company has over 90 locations and provides its customers with mission-critical products and services across the commercial building, chemicals, energy, power, railcar and marine end markets. The company has the broadest reach of any distributor in its market in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.distributioninternational.com.

