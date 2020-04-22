Regal Beloit's PTS Unit Launches New Podcast Series

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, announced the launch of its new Community News – On The Air podcast series from its Power Transmission Solutions (PTS) unit.

This podcast will share tools, tips and new innovations to help Regal customers address their challenges in mechanical power transmission and achieve more success. In one podcast, Regal reviews how a quarry was able to mitigate flooding risk by predicting the future with Perceptive Technologies 24/7 monitoring; in another, they share how a customer saved $105,000 by implementing System Plast Speedset Brackets.

“The goal of the podcast is to share customer pain points and discuss how Regal PTS is working to solve problems,” said Carmen Ek, podcast host and distribution marketing manager, Regal. “Ultimately, we want to make our customers and their employees more successful.”

Each podcast is around 7 to 13 minutes long and can be accessed through popular apps like Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, or directly from a desktop via a modern web browser like Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge browsers. Go to https://www.regalbeloit.com/podcasts/pts to learn more.

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global provider in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission components, serving customers throughout the world. The company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, WI and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.