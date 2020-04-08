Regal Beloit Launches Power Transmission Mobile App

The new app offers users one source for all bearings-related information needs.

Regal Beloit
Apr 8th, 2020
Regal Beloit 5e14ac03e6b5c

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, on Wednesday announced the launch of its new Power Transmission (PT) app for iOS devices.

The new app offers users one source for all bearings-related information needs. The Regal PT mobile app features a registration module to allow users to register bearings and receive a 12-month extension of the company’s standard limited warranty. Once registered, users can utilize the app to schedule maintenance and enjoy an easy-to-use, low-cost asset management tool that is conveniently located in the palm of one’s hand.

Other modules in the app allow users to access bearing product details and installation instructions to help with their daily course of work. A smart bearing interchange tool can be used to swap competitive designs to Regal bearings products. Additional features are included to help simplify daily tasks.

“Our goal with the Regal PT app is to provide users with a handheld tool to answer their common bearings-related questions,” said Ian Rubin, director of marketing — customer experience, Regal. “The registration module allows users to use the app as an asset management tool to increase productivity, reinforcing our commitment to help customers more easily manage their power transmission products.”

Features of the new mobile app include: 

  • Extended product warranty — a 12-month extension to the standard limited warranty for registering bearings through the app
  • Asset manager – a simple-to-use maintenance scheduler
  • Part specifications — instant access to part specifications on Sealmaster, McGill, Browning, System Plast and Rollway bearings
  • Interchange information — a smart module provides access to competitive interchange information
  • Installation and troubleshooting guides — exclusive installation instructions, installation videos and troubleshooting guides, eliminating the need for users to search paper catalogs or internet resources to seek critical maintenance information
  • ROI calculator — an ROI calculator, conversion tools and information on new Regal-branded products
  • Contact information — allows users to immediately contact engineering support via phone or email

This simple asset management tool is also available via a desktop version. To learn more, visit https://www.regalbeloit.com/tools-resources/bearings-iiot

Regal Beloit is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions.

