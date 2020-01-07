Regal Beloit Merges 3 Power Transmission Products Websites Into 1

Power transmission product content from three separate websites has been consolidated into one new, mobile-friendly Regal Beloit website.

Regal Beloit
Jan 7th, 2020
Regal Beloit

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, has merged three websites into one. Customers who used to visit regalpts.comgrovegear.com or hubcityinc.com for bearings, gearing, couplings, conveying and mechanical power transmission products will now find product content, enhanced product CAD information, industry solutions and availability in one place on www.regalbeloit.com. This move brings additional tools and ease of use to customers in one mobile-friendly site.

This consolidation of product offerings brings robust functionalities to distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users, who can now save time while browsing a new and improved product catalog interface. Features include category and product drill-down, high-quality 360-degree images of thousands of products, faceted search, and enhanced 2D and 3D computer-aided design (CAD) tools — all in one environment.

“With these enhanced web tools, we strive to provide both our customers and distributors with better insights for decision making,” said Matthew Clemens, power transmission solutions DCX marketing specialist at Regal. “With this change, all Regal products — including motors offered by Regal's Commercial and Industrial Systems business segment, motors and blowers offered by Regal's Climate Solutions business segment, and power transmission products offered by Regal's Power Transmission Solutions business segment — are located in one place. Buyers can quickly browse multiple Regal brands and efficiently compare similar products due to the additional product specifications available. The product images on the site are of such high quality that you can even read the labels.”

Existing customers will continue to use eLink for e-commerce and EDGE tools like product selection and Smart Interchange for the next few months as Regal rolls out a new streamlined and enhanced e-commerce platform sometime in late 2020.

Regal Beloit is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, WI and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.

More in E-Commerce
Global Industrialxc
Global Industrial Launches New Website
There are more than 160 improved features and functionalities across the site in five key customer areas.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Amazon Business Asdf
Amazon Business Launches in Canada; 9th Country Overall
Amazon's $10 billion+ B2B platform adds another major economy to its network of business sellers.
Oct 29th, 2019
Id 40544 Insight Logo Edit
Insite Software Partners with Distributor Data Solutions
Leading B2B e-commerce solution partners with premier e-commerce product content and data management provider.
Jun 5th, 2019
Id 40430 Keyboard 621831 1920
Survey: Online Purchasing Errors Directly Impact Business Growth
More than three quarters of B2B organisations are witnessing a decrease in profits due to online order errors.
Jun 3rd, 2019
Id 39782 Cube Edit
The Top 5 Reasons B2B E-Commerce Efforts Fall Short
Research finds the majority of e-commerce efforts for mature 'sale-assisted' firms are unsuccessful, but many B2B online blunders can be avoided.
May 30th, 2019
Id 35516 Amazone
Amazon Report Touts $160 Billion in Revenues for Small and Medium Business Partners
The second annual impact report coincides with the launch of a “Build Your Business with Amazon” website.
May 9th, 2019
Id 39140 Shutterstock 717932599
Six Steps for Distributors to Maximize E-Commerce Migration
How can industrial distributors use the principles of e-commerce to master a move to e-commerce?
Apr 9th, 2019
Id 38855 File amazon
Two-Day Shipping to Consolidating Deliveries: How Amazon’s Service Offerings are Impacting Logistics
The online retail giant is forcing other organizations to evolve to emulate their delivery style.
Mar 28th, 2019
Id 35406 B2ba
Key Focus Areas for B2B Distributors in 2019
Disruption in B2B is not new. What's new though, is the echoing acknowledgment of this disruption and the realization that something needs to be done now.
Mar 13th, 2019
Id 34632 Amazon Fba
One Company's Take on Partnering With Amazon
Strong partnerships make the world go around. Your success and theirs is integrated — synchronously beneficial and symbiotic.
Mar 8th, 2019
Id 38357 Box Edit 0
Great Shipping and Logistics: The Key to E-Commerce Success
No matter how popular you are, if your shipping is bad, that’s what people will talk about.
Mar 8th, 2019
Id 37673 Ap19025766277771 1
Survey: Distributors View Amazon Business as Biggest Threat
More than half lack a strategy to combat the eCommerce giant, Unilog finds.
Feb 5th, 2019
Id 37553 Mnet901 Netsuite 784x392
5 ways to leverage ERP to boost your customer experience
What you will learn: • How customer expectations have changed in the era of Amazon • Today’s eCommerce trends, both B2B and B2C • Using an integrated ERP system to support customer experience • The customer benefits of integrating customer and financial data onto the same platform • Managing inventory in real time
Dec 31st, 1969
Id 30206 Ecommerceee
What You Need to Know About Customers Before Launching A Digital Branch
Launching a successful Digital Branch is not an easy task, it is an ongoing strategic initiative that not only takes financial investment, but a lot of collaboration across multiple layers of an organization.
Jan 30th, 2019