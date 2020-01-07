Regal Beloit Merges 3 Power Transmission Products Websites Into 1

BELOIT, WI — Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission components, has merged three websites into one. Customers who used to visit regalpts.com, grovegear.com or hubcityinc.com for bearings, gearing, couplings, conveying and mechanical power transmission products will now find product content, enhanced product CAD information, industry solutions and availability in one place on www.regalbeloit.com. This move brings additional tools and ease of use to customers in one mobile-friendly site.

This consolidation of product offerings brings robust functionalities to distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users, who can now save time while browsing a new and improved product catalog interface. Features include category and product drill-down, high-quality 360-degree images of thousands of products, faceted search, and enhanced 2D and 3D computer-aided design (CAD) tools — all in one environment.

“With these enhanced web tools, we strive to provide both our customers and distributors with better insights for decision making,” said Matthew Clemens, power transmission solutions DCX marketing specialist at Regal. “With this change, all Regal products — including motors offered by Regal's Commercial and Industrial Systems business segment, motors and blowers offered by Regal's Climate Solutions business segment, and power transmission products offered by Regal's Power Transmission Solutions business segment — are located in one place. Buyers can quickly browse multiple Regal brands and efficiently compare similar products due to the additional product specifications available. The product images on the site are of such high quality that you can even read the labels.”

Existing customers will continue to use eLink for e-commerce and EDGE tools like product selection and Smart Interchange for the next few months as Regal rolls out a new streamlined and enhanced e-commerce platform sometime in late 2020.

Regal Beloit is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, WI and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.