Milwaukee Tool Announces New WI Hand Tools Plant

The news comes roughly five weeks after the company announced major expansion plans for its Brookfield, WI headquarters.

Mike Hockett
Jan 24th, 2020
Maxresdefault

A little more than a month after announcing a $100+ million expansion in south central and southeastern Wisconsin, Milwaukee Tool on Friday announced further expansion in the dairy state in the form of a new $26 million plant that will make hand tools.

The company said the vertically integrated manufacturing plant will be built in West Bend, about 20 minutes from Milwaukee Tool's global headquarters. The company expects to break ground on construction in April of this year, with production to begin in early 2021.

The plant will produce hand tools for professional electricians and utility linemen.

Mke Tool Logo 5dfa402725e24"With a focus on core users in the Electrical, Plumbing, and Mechanical trades, our strategy for hand tools from the beginning has been to disrupt the market with superior performance, quality, and user-driven feature sets," said Tim Albrecht, Milwaukee Tool president of hand tools. "As we continue with that strategy, we are thrilled to invest in state-of-the-art technology and equipment, and a skilled labor force — right in the heart of Wisconsin — to deliver the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry."

On Dec. 18, Milwaukee Tool announced that it will invest $100+ million in a new campus at Menomonee Falls, WI and spend $7.5 million to expand its Imperial Blades production facilities in the Madison suburb of Sun Prairie.

"We will continue to invest, we will continue to grow, and we will continue to change the game," said Steve Richman, group president of Milwaukee Tool. "In 2020 alone, we will invest over $100 million, and create 350 jobs in the United States to diversify our operations and better serve the professional trades."

The company currently has US manufacturing and distribution operations in Mississippi locations of Greenwood, Olive Branch and Jackson, as well as Mukwonago and Sun Prairie in Wisconsin. Along with the new West Bend plant, the company said Friday its other 2020 expansion plans include operations in Cookeville, TN for power tool manufacturing and assembly; Sun Prairie for accessories manufacturing; and in Olive Branch for a new 766,000-square-foot distribution facility.

Milwaukee Tool stated that the company has grown from 190,000-square-feet and 300 jobs in Brookfield, WI in 2011 to 390,000-square-feet and 1,400+ jobs this year. 

"While US Manufacturing and distribution are an integral part of Milwaukee Tool’s global footprint, the disruptive innovation for the trades all start at the Global Headquarters in Brookfield, WI," the company said. "With an additional 329,500-square-feet of space slated to open in 2020 and a recent announcement of 65 acres of land purchased in Menomonee Falls, WI, Milwaukee Tool is positioned to stay in the heart of Wisconsin long-term."

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric 2
City Electric Supply Opens 500th US Store
CES has added 400 US stores in just under 20 years.
Jan 7th, 2020
DieHard
Sears Sells DieHard
Sears will still be able to sell DieHard goods in its stores.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Mke Tool
Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in WI
Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.
Dec 18th, 2019
L
JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch
JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space in a newer business park, dwarfing its nearby location there.
Dec 16th, 2019
Ingersoll Trane
Ingersoll Rand Introduces Future Climate Company
The new company is the result of the combination of IR's separated Industrial Segment and Gardner Denver, of which the remaining IR assets will become Trane Technologies.
Dec 11th, 2019
Maxresdefault
Platte River Equity Invests in GME Supply Co.
Headquartered in Columbia, MO, GME is a distributor of fall protection, safety equipment and related gear for at-height workers.
Dec 3rd, 2019
Cummins I S Tocke
Cummins Cutting 2,000 Jobs in 2020
The engine and power generation equipment maker cited faster-than-expected demand slowdown making the cuts necessary.
Nov 26th, 2019
Jan San Micrositeaa
Makita Expands into Jan/San Industry
With an expanding product offering for janitorial and sanitation use, Makita launches a new microsite delivering product information, video and more.
Nov 19th, 2019
Columbus Mc Kinnons
Columbus McKinnon to Close Ohio Plant as Q2 Sales Fall 4%
The company said it will be closing its Lisbon, OH factory and consolidating its operations into CM's facilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
Nov 7th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Martin+supply+logo Edit
Martin Supply Sells Townsend Door Hardware and Systems Division
Martin said the sale will allow it to focus on its primary strategy of industrial, safety, fasteners and integrated supply.
Nov 4th, 2019
3
Fastenal Gives Sneak Peak of New Large Winona Office
When completed, the new space is expected to support 400 to 600 Fastenal employees.
Nov 1st, 2019
Pip
PIP Details Salesforce Expansion, Promotions
The PPE supplier said that altogether, the announced enhancements amount to a salesforce of more than 200 salespeople.
Oct 30th, 2019