Cutting Tool Maker Opens New North American Headquarters

Cutting tool supplier Ceratizit said Thursday that it has opened its new North American headquarters in North Carolina, as well as completed the first phase of its “strategic base-of-operations plan.”



The company began construction at the new facility on Charlotte’s southwest side in February. Ceratizit officials cited the area’s manufacturing ecosystem, talent pipeline and proximity to customers in its decision to build in North Carolina.



Officials said the company is now moving to “phase two” of the project, which will add a new technical center for its North American operations at the headquarters complex.



“With our manufacturing facility in Sacramento, headquarters in North Carolina and addition of a technical center, Ceratizit will continue our strategic growth in the U.S. and strengthen our capabilities throughout North America,” Ceratizit USA Cutting Tools Managing Director Troy Wilt said in a statement.