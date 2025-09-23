NEFCO Expands into South Carolina

Construction supply distributor NEFCO announced Tuesday that it has opened its first branch in South Carolina.



The company officially marked the grand opening of the new North Charleston location on Monday. The branch, at more than 10,000 square feet, offers strut, fittings, hardware, anchors, threaded rods and pipe hangers, as well as power tools, safety equipment and jobsite supplies.



The suburban Charleston location, one of nearly 70 across the U.S., is also NEFCO’s 16th “orangefield” branch.



“We’re thrilled to open our doors in the Lowcountry and extend our reach across the Southeast,” NEFCO President and CEO Matthew Gelles said in a statement. “Our team is eager to provide exceptional service to contractors throughout the region and become the go-to partner for any project, anywhere.”