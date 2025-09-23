First Supply Adds Wisconsin Distribution Hub

The Joe Poehling Distribution Innovation Center will serve customers across the Upper Midwest.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 23, 2025
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the First Supply Joe Poehling Distribution Innovation Center, West Salem, Wis., Sept. 18, 2025.
Ribbon cutting ceremony at the First Supply Joe Poehling Distribution Innovation Center, West Salem, Wis., Sept. 18, 2025.
First Supply LLC

Plumbing, PVF and HVAC distributor First Supply on Tuesday announced that it has opened a new central distribution hub in its native western Wisconsin.

2025 09 23 Grand Opening Dedication Joe Poehling Center B 530First Supply LLCThe company held a grand opening and dedication ceremony for the Joe Poehling Distribution Innovation Center, named for First Supply’s chairman emeritus, last week.

The 308,000-square-foot facility in West Salem, Wisconsin, will support First Supply customers across the Upper Midwest. Company officials added that it features a range of advanced warehouse technologies, including automation systems, robotics and a smart layout, to bolster order accuracy, fulfillment and speed.

First Supply initially announced plans for the West Salem hub last spring.

“With over four decades of leadership, Joe has helped shape not only the company’s direction but the industry’s direction,” First Supply President and CEO Katie Poehling Seymour said in a statement. “This building would not exist without his vision.”

