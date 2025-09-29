White Cap Adds Southern California Distribution Hub

Construction and safety product distributor White Cap announced Friday that it has officially opened its first “Enterprise Distribution Center.”



The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the 332,335-square-foot facility in Perris, California, which officials said represented a "significant milestone” in White Cap’s national supply chain.



"This EDC investment will allow us to improve on the service we provide to our customers and simplify our operations for the benefit of our associates and supplier partners," White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger said in a statement. "By placing more of our broad product assortment closer to our customers' job sites, expanding our delivery capacity and innovating how we move product, we're elevating our reliability and speed for pro contractors who count on White Cap every day to keep their jobs moving."



The Southern California hub currently has a staff of 42; White Cap expects to eventually expand to more than 60 employees.



During the grand opening ceremony, White Cap also presented a $10,000 donation to the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation, which supports firefighters and their families during times of hardship or financial need.



White Cap ranks no. 7 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.