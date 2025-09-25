Winsupply Adds Georgia Subsidiary

McDonough Winair opened this summer with four employees.

Sep 25, 2025
Sep 25, 2025
About 1 Mobile New
Winsupply Inc.

Winsupply announced Thursday that it has added a new “local company” outside Atlanta.

McDonough Winair, company officials said, opened its doors in Locust Grove, Georgia, with a staff of four this summer. The 10,000-square-foot facility offers HVAC and plumbing supplies, from three full lines of HVAC equipment — including Bosch, Tempstar and Oxbox — to parts and accessories for service technicians.

Chad Hunter, formerly a branch manager at a “large HVAC distributor,” is the business’ president. He joined Winsupply as an outside sales rep earlier this year and trained at nearby Conyers Winair before opening the new subsidiary. Winsupply owns majority shares of its “local companies,” but they are led by local stakeholders.

“The local ownership and decision-making model greatly appealed to me, along with the reassurance that Winsupply always supports us,” Hunter said in a statement. “This is a significant change from my previous company, where we often felt constrained.”

David Benton, the area leader for Winsupply, said that the Atlanta HVAC market is his top growth target across the Southeast, and that the metro area also offers opportunities in the plumbing, electrical, industrial and waterworks segments. 

Winsupply — no. 3 on ID’s new Big 50 list — said that it hopes to add 20 new local companies in the U.S. this year.

