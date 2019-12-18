Milwaukee Tool Investing $100M in Southern Wisconsin

Expanding in the Milwaukee and Madison metro areas, the investment will create a combined 870 new jobs by 2025.

Mike Hockett
Dec 18th, 2019
Mke Tool
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

Brookfield, WI-based Milwaukee Tool and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Tuesday that the company is expanding its southern Wisconsin reach in the in the form of a $100+ million expansion between the Milwaukee and Madison areas.

A news release states that Milwaukee Tool will invest more than $100 million in a new campus in Menomonee Falls, and spending $7.5 million to expand its Imperial Blades production facilities in Sun Prairie. The company acquired Imperial Blades in the fall of 2018.

Combined, the expansions will create 870 new jobs by 2025.

Mke Tool LogoiStock"Our state is extremely grateful that Milwaukee Tool continues to expand and invest in Wisconsin," said Evers. "From the company's name to the quality of its tools, Milwaukee Tool demonstrates that Wisconsin products — and Wisconsin workers — are the best not only in the nation but in the world."

The release said the Menomonee Falls campus will occupy 65 acres of land, with the potential to host a multipurpose facility spanning 2.5 million square feet. Complementing the company's Brookfield global headquarters campus, the new development will help Milwaukee Tool with expansion and growth as it looks to consolidate operations in southeast Wisconsin.

"The people of Milwaukee Tool are our most valued resource," said Steve Richman, Milwaukee Tool Group President. "It is their passion for our brand and their obsession with our users that continues to drive a culture of success. These expansions are necessary for Milwaukee Tool to sustain our growth by delivering disruptive innovation to users on job sites around the world."

With Tuesday's announcement, since 2016 Milwaukee Tool has now committed to spending $174.5 million in Wisconsin over a five-year period.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Columbus Mc Kinnons
Columbus McKinnon to Close Ohio Plant as Q2 Sales Fall 4%
The company said it will be closing its Lisbon, OH factory and consolidating its operations into CM's facilities in Virginia and North Carolina.
Nov 7th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the second part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 30 through 11.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Martin+supply+logo Edit
Martin Supply Sells Townsend Door Hardware and Systems Division
Martin said the sale will allow it to focus on its primary strategy of industrial, safety, fasteners and integrated supply.
Nov 4th, 2019
3
Fastenal Gives Sneak Peak of New Large Winona Office
When completed, the new space is expected to support 400 to 600 Fastenal employees.
Nov 1st, 2019
Pip
PIP Details Salesforce Expansion, Promotions
The PPE supplier said that altogether, the announced enhancements amount to a salesforce of more than 200 salespeople.
Oct 30th, 2019
Amazon Business Asdf
Amazon Business Launches in Canada; 9th Country Overall
Amazon's $10 billion+ B2B platform adds another major economy to its network of business sellers.
Oct 29th, 2019
Continental Factory Stoecken Hanover Data (1)
Continental to Restructure Business, Spin Off Powertrain Unit
The car parts maker alludes the move is part of its pivot to supporting ongoing business around vehicle electrification.
Oct 23rd, 2019
Indianapoolis Officea
Cline Tool Opens New Indianapolis Facility
The indexable cutting tool distributor and manufacturer now has five locations.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Emuge Corp Opens Expanded Manufacturing Facility 1571677059sdfa
Emuge Corp. Opens Expanded Mfg. Facility
The expanded facility doubles the size of the original building to over 50,000 square feet total.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Id 40910 Ge Commerce Ribbon Cutting
GE Appliances Expedites Investments to Lead a New Era of Smart Distribution
This smart warehouse is the newest addition to the company’s $150 million national investment to expand its distribution network.
Jun 17th, 2019
Id 40814 Channellock Inc Tools Logo
Channellock Announces Expansion Project
Company increases capacity, and continues legacy of fifth-generation family owned business.
Jun 13th, 2019
Id 39704 Wesco Logo Edit
WESCO and Plug and Play Launch B2B Sales and Distribution Accelerator
B2B Sales and Distribution will focus on industry-specific startups and their technologies.
Jun 13th, 2019
Id 40751 Midstate Tool Supply Logo Edit
Midstate Tool & Supply Initiates Succession Plan
The company has retained The Lytle Group, a consulting company that provides Strategic HR Solutions, to assist in transition planning.
Jun 11th, 2019