JGB Enterprises Relocating St. Louis Branch

Multiple news outlets reported last week that industrial hose products and accessories distributor JGB Enterprises will relocate its St. Louis, MO branch to a significantly larger building there.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and St. Louis Construction News and Review (CNR) each report that Syracuse, NY-based JGB — No. 49 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List — has signed a lease to become the first tenant in River City Business Park, a planned business park development in the Carondelet neighborhood on the city's south side along the Mississippi River. JGB is leasing 50,000 square feet of space, dwarfing its nearby 15,000-square-foot branch on Carondelet Blvd. About 75,000 square feet of space remains open in the same building that was constructed several years ago.

CNR reports that the business park is situated on one of the largest pieces of vacant ground remaining in the city of St. Louis.

With $132 million in 2018 sales, JGB Enterprises has six branches: Syracuse; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; St. Louis; Williston, ND; and Pasadena, TX.







