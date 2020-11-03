JGB Enterprises Announces President Change

Bob Zywicki retires after 30 years leading the company, which now turns to a former ERIKS executive.

Nov 3rd, 2020
Mike Hockett
Jgb Enterprises Werwe

Industrial hose, fluid power and hose assembly products distributor and solutions provider JGB Enterprises — No. 44 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — is now under new executive leadership.

The Liverpool, NY-based company announced Oct. 30 that Robert Zywicki is retiring after 30 years with the company, including the past 18 as its president. He joined JGB in 1990 as chief financial officer.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Bob for his inspired leadership at JGB. Bob was well-respected by customers and had deep industry experience that transformed JGB’s business portfolio over the last 30 years,” said Dan Rodrigues, JGB Chairman.

Concurrently, JGB announced the appointment of Kevin Kilkelly as its new president and new board of directors member. JGB describes Kilkelly as a versatile consumer and industrial products executive with a strong technology background in wholesale distribution, energy, military defense, and aviation. He joins JGB after most recently KilkellyKilkellyserving as vice president of ERIKS North America's Seals & Plastics (ES&P) business unit. Before that, Kilkelly was ERIKS NA's area vice president responsible for the Western and Gulf Coast Regions. Prior to ERIKS, he served in a variety of successful leadership positions within the renewable energy sector, including at General Electric, and he is an Army Aviation veteran.

“I am excited to be joining the team at JGB. JGB has an amazing track record of supporting its longstanding customers throughout a diverse set of end markets including US DoD, oil & gas, food & beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs,” said Kevin Kilkelly. “I look forward to building on JGB’s previous accomplishments by continuing its focus on our customers and expanding the business through organic growth and bolt-on acquisition activities.”

Zywicki will continue to support the leadership transition over the next six months.

ID recently interviewed Zywicki for our 2020 Big 50 Countdown video, which you can view here. The JGB segment starts at 4:25.

With $148 million in 2019 total sales, JGB Enterprises primarily serves the government and industrial end markets.






