Valve Supplier DeZURIK Opens Alberta Fulfillment/Service Center

SARTELL, MN – DeZURIK has announced the Jan. 6 opening of a new 15,000 square foot Rapid Fulfillment and Service Centre in Leduc, Alberta, Canada. The new Rapid Fulfillment and Service Centre will inventory a variety of valves, actuators and accessories required to meet the needs of facilities in the oil sands and mining industries of Alberta. In addition, the facility will offer full repair and rebuild services for DeZURIK products.

“We are very pleased to welcome DeZURIK, a leading industrial valve supplier to the oil sands industry, to the City of Leduc,” says Leduc Mayor Bob Young. “DeZURIK chose our community to invest in for its Alberta Rapid Fulfillment and Service Centre, and we are honoured to be part of this exciting chapter. DeZURIK has been exemplary in developing this project, and the city has been happy to work with them on getting the business up and running quickly and efficiently.” The new DeZURIK Rapid Fulfillment and Service Centre is located at 7610 42nd Street, Unit 7-8 Leduc, Alberta, Canada T9E 0B5; telephone 780-465-3110.

DeZURIK valves are successfully applied on slurries, oil sands, process fluids, corrosive media/acids, steam, water, air and dry solids applications. Popular valve styles include the ASME Class Severe Service Knife Gate Valve, Urethane Lined Knife Gate Valve and the Extended Service Knife Gate Valve. In addition, DeZURIK also manufactures top-quality eccentric plug valves, high performance butterfly valves, resilient seated butterfly valves, rotary control valves, rubber flapper check valves, and air valves.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide next-level service to our customers in the Alberta province,” said Bryan Burns, President and Chief Executive Officer of DeZURIK, Inc. “Our mission is to apply our exceptional flow control expertise to the development of vital industrial infrastructure, and the opening of this Rapid Fulfillment Centre is an additional way we can meet the needs of our customers through expedited delivery.” he said. DeZURIK’s Director of Mining, Steve Clauson said, “DeZURIK has provided superior performing valve solutions to the oil sands market for decades. Our Rapid Fulfillment Centre will house inventory and provide repairs to further improve our service for the oil sands market.”

DeZURIK, Inc. is a valve manufacturer in the industrial and municipal markets, with brands including the DeZURIK, APCO, Hilton and Willamette. DeZURIK was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Sartell, MN. Granite Equity Partners is the majority owner of DeZURIK.