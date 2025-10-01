Allredi, Ohio Power Tool Named NetPlus Distributors of the Year

Milwaukee Tool and ORS Nasco were among the group’s suppliers of the year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 1, 2025
2025 Am Press Release Photo
NetPlus Alliance

NetPlus Alliance honored Allredi, Ohio Power Tool and Parker Industrial Supply as its distributors of the year at its annual meeting this week.

Allredi, the suburban Houston distributor, was named as Netplus’ 2024 “MVP Distributor of the Year” for tier 1, while Ohio Power Tool and Parker Industrial received awards for tiers 2 and 3, respectively. 

Milwaukee Tool and ORS Nasco tied for the group’s tier 1 supplier of the year award, while Apex Tool Group and Gregory Industries were named the winners across tiers 2 and 3.

Other awards announced at the event in National Harbor, Maryland, recognized companies for marketing excellence (Protective Industrial Products), conversion plans (Krylon Products Group and Alabama Construction Supply) and partnership excellence (Anchor Distributing and Pro Line Products). ORS Nasco CEO Kevin Short received the Dan Judge Founder’s Award.

Netplus officials said that 760 people, representing 173 distributors and 157 suppliers, attended the group’s 12th annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland.

“For more than 20 years, NetPlus has been the bridge, connecting our members to stronger partnerships, better performance, and lasting advantage,” NetPlus President and CEO Jennifer Murphy said at the event. “Our team is dedicated to delivering programs and benefits uniquely designed to support growth, empower teams and enhance profitability for NetPlus distributors."

