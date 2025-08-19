IBT Named AD Bearings & Power Transmission Member of the Year

IBT Industrial Solutions was named the AD Bearings & Power Transmission division’s member of the year at the segment’s North American conference.



The buying group also said Monday that the BPT division’s 2025 North American meeting in Indianapolis set a new attendance record at more than 330 — and noted that the event marked the division’s 10th anniversary.



“The BPT Division’s 10-year journey is a story of innovation, resilience and collaboration,” Marisol Fernandez, the president of AD’s Electrical & Industrial business unit, said in a statement. “This milestone reflects the incredible dedication of our members and suppliers who continue to drive independent distribution forward.”



Other companies receiving the division’s 2025 “Spirit of Independence" awards included Nachi America Inc., which was named the BPT segment’s supplier of the year, Northeast Industrial Technologies Inc. (for Tier 1 member performance) and Full Circle Industrial (Tier 2 member performance), and Lubriplate Lubricants Co., which was named the BPT marketplace supplier of the year. B&B Manufacturing and BSC Industries received awards for best conversion to an AD supplier, and Baldwin Supply Company was tabbed for best annual planning process.