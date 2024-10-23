Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has received an award for its learning and development efforts for the fourth year in a row.

Kimball Midwest was among 35 organizations honored October 21 in Tucson, Arizona, as part of Chief Learning Officer’s 14th LearningElite Awards program, appearing alongside organizations like Cardinal Health, Cleveland Clinic Health System and Nationwide.

The judges score organizations based on their strategy and performance in the five LearningElite dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

The program serves as a comprehensive evaluation of an organization’s functional learning and development areas, such as leadership development, technological adoption, executive buy-in, content development and delivery, among others.

“At Kimball Midwest, we pride ourselves on supporting our two customers – the end users of our products and all our associates,” Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “Our commitment to be a learning organization supports this through associate career development as well as increased product and industry knowledge to be able to best support our customers.”