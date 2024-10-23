Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition

The distributor received the award for the fourth year in a row.

Oct 23, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 2 09 57 Pm
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has received an award for its learning and development efforts for the fourth year in a row.

Kimball Midwest was among 35 organizations honored October 21 in Tucson, Arizona, as part of Chief Learning Officer’s 14th LearningElite Awards program, appearing alongside organizations like Cardinal Health, Cleveland Clinic Health System and Nationwide.

The judges score organizations based on their strategy and performance in the five LearningElite dimensions: learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results.

The program serves as a comprehensive evaluation of an organization’s functional learning and development areas, such as leadership development, technological adoption, executive buy-in, content development and delivery, among others.

“At Kimball Midwest, we pride ourselves on supporting our two customers – the end users of our products and all our associates,” Director of Sales Development Kate Callison said. “Our commitment to be a learning organization supports this through associate career development as well as increased product and industry knowledge to be able to best support our customers.”

Latest in Awards
Screenshot 2024 10 23 At 2 09 57 Pm
Kimball Midwest Earns LearningElite Recognition
October 23, 2024
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
October 17, 2024
Unnamed
Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices
September 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 49 23 Pm
Evergreen Supply Network Names Members, Suppliers of the Year
September 26, 2024
Related Stories
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
Awards
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 49 23 Pm
Awards
Evergreen Supply Network Names Members, Suppliers of the Year
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 24 25 Pm
Awards
3M's 'Clash of the Grinders' Returns
More in Awards
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
Awards
First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition
The company also highlighted a series of recent industry recognitions.
October 17, 2024
Unnamed
Awards
Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices
The company's new cleanroom reel was also named a 2024 NECA "Showstopper."
September 30, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 49 23 Pm
Awards
Evergreen Supply Network Names Members, Suppliers of the Year
The group awarded 10 winners at its recent conference in San Antonio.
September 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 24 25 Pm
Awards
3M's 'Clash of the Grinders' Returns
The second season of the welding and metalworking competition is now streaming.
September 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 13 At 3 48 46 Pm
Awards
NorthEast Electrical Announces Winners of Scholarship and Grant Program
More than 140 submissions were received for the program's third year.
September 13, 2024
Untitled Design (19)
Awards
AD Holds Bearings & Power Transmission North American Meeting
Weimer Bearing & Transmission received the division's "Member of the Year" award.
August 23, 2024
Mid Sized
Awards
AD Named 2nd-Best Mid-Sized Workplace in Philadelphia Area
The regional workplace award is just the latest for the buying group.
July 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 22 At 4 20 35 Pm
Awards
MSC Industrial Supply Earns 'Great Place to Work' Certification
MSC officials said their associates' experience is "a top priority everyday."
July 22, 2024
Sonepar And Capital Dav Leadership And Ryan Burgos National Employment Director Dav
Awards
Sonepar Honored for Excellence in Veteran Hiring
The company has entered into more than 20 strategic military partnerships.
July 17, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 42 53 Pm 663a845080e2d
Awards
Graybar Named to '60 Best Companies to Sell For'
This year is the 19th time Graybar has appeared on the list.
July 16, 2024
Kimball Midwest B 608ad63620148
Awards
Kimball Midwest Named One of '60 Best Companies to Sell For'
The company has made the annual list for eighth straight year.
July 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 15 00 Pm
Awards
First Supply Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award
The awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.
July 10, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (31)
Awards
AD Canada Members, Suppliers Honored During 2024 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
The winning organizations displayed exceptional efforts throughout the year.
June 27, 2024
Smc Press Release Image
Awards
H.H. Barnum Receives SMC Distributor of the Year Award
The company also received the accolade the last time it was awarded in 2017.
June 14, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Awards
BlackHawk Honors Employees for Four-Decade Milestones
All three joined the company following acquisitions.
June 5, 2024