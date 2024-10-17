First Supply Launches New Employee Value Proposition

The company also highlighted a series of recent industry recognitions.

First Supply
Oct 17, 2024
04 17 24 Dc1 Groundbreaking 001
First Supply

MADISON, Wis. – First Supply on Wednesday officially announced the launch of a new Employee Value Proposition following a week of activities celebrating what makes the company a unique and fulfilling place to work.

The initiative, designed to recognize the company’s ongoing commitment to its people, coincides with recognition from multiple industry awards that honor First Supply’s positive impact as a workplace and a business.

The new EVP reaffirms the company’s ongoing investment in its people, highlighting improved benefits and perks, opportunities for professional growth, and a strong sense of community and recognition. To mark the launch, employees received messages of appreciation from leadership and peers, reinforcing that First Supply is more than just a place of work — it’s a place of growth, collaboration and shared success.

“Creating a positive, supportive environment is at the heart of what we do,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, CEO of First Supply. “Our EVP is about celebrating our employees and the values that make us who we are. It’s a promise to foster a workplace where people feel valued, respected, and equipped for success.”

The introduction of the EVP is just one part of a strong start to the fourth quarter, as First Supply is honored to have received several recent recognitions:

  • Deloitte Wisconsin 75 Award: First Supply was ranked No. 57 on the 2024 Deloitte Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue. This recognition highlights the company’s steady growth and positive impact on the state’s economy. First Supply has been featured on the list multiple times since 2004, reflecting its long-standing stability and continued contribution to the region.
  • Top Workplace Culture Excellence Awards: First Supply received two Top Workplace Culture Excellence awards for Employee Well-Being and as a Woman-Led Company. These awards are determined by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, based on employee feedback and research-backed surveys. The recognition celebrates companies that prioritize health and wellness and promote strong leadership values.
  • Family Business CEO to Watch: Katie Poehling Seymour was recently named to Family Business Magazine’s CEOs to Watch Class of 2024, highlighting her leadership in advancing the family business and her commitment to stewarding First Supply for future generations.

While these recognitions reflect First Supply’s growth and culture, they are ultimately about the people who make it all possible — every employee who contributes to the company’s success and upholds its values every day.

“We’re humbled by these recognitions, but what truly excites us is the opportunity to celebrate our employees and everything they do,” said Poehling Seymour. “Our achievements are only possible because of the dedication and passion of our team.”

