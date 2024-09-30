Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices

PITTSBURGH and SAN DIEGO – Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, on Sunday announced 10 new ELECTRI Project Management apprentices have launched as part of the recently announced scholarship program under Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program.
Wesco executives will be onsite at the annual NECA Convention to discuss the scholarship program, the company’s commitment to the electrical industry and the hard-working tradespeople who power the world.
Additionally, Wesco will feature several innovative construction services and solutions including the new cleanroom reel, named a 2024 NECA Showstopper, designed with all-metal, non-absorbent components to reduce the risk of contamination and product malfunction or failure.
Wesco is at booth #2527 at the NECA Convention, Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in San Diego.
Wesco Scholarship Program Gains Momentum
With nearly 30% of union electricians nearing retirement according to the Construction Labor Resource Council, there has never been a more critical time to support the next generation of skilled laborers. In partnership with ELECTRI, Wesco launched the scholarship program earlier this year to help reduce the financial costs associated with trade school and encourage interest in the electrical trades.
Through the ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship, Wesco Cares funds a contractor’s ability to take on a project management apprentice and will provide comprehensive training, hands-on experience, and mentorship, equipping participants with essential skills to excel in the industry. By integrating industry-specific education with practical training, apprentices will gain valuable insights and real-world experience. This apprenticeship plans to welcome new cohorts of ELECTRI apprentices from across the nation every six to eight weeks. ELECTRI aims to have 200 apprentices by next year. To learn more, visit here.
Expanded Suite of Construction Services and Solutions
With more than 100 years of experience in navigating the complexities of global distribution, Wesco is uniquely positioned to help contractors maximize productivity of skilled labor, minimize risk and increase profit margins. By applying ingenuity at every phase, bolstered by a suite of industry-leading construction services and solutions, Wesco helps manage complex and demanding projects around the world. Partnering with world-class suppliers, Wesco helps ensure that projects are delivered on time and on budget, giving customers peace of mind. From supply chain services to energy management to workplace safety, Wesco supports every phase of project execution.
Wesco will feature several innovative solutions from the tradeshow floor. Highlights include:
- Cleanroom Reel Solution: Named a 2024 NECA Showstopper, Wesco’s cleanroom reel is built with all-metal, non-absorbent components to prevent air pollutants like dust, airborne microbes, aerosol particles and chemical vapors in cleanrooms. Cleanrooms are found in chip manufacturing, electric vehicle car and battery plants and data centers. Designed to save delicate components from contamination, Wesco’s new cleanroom reel helps ensure parts remain as pure as possible during manufacturing and reduces the risk of product malfunction or failure.
- Poly-fiber Insta-reel: Uniquely built with recycled plastic as opposed to wood, the durable poly-fiber Insta-reel lasts much longer than traditional offerings to sustainably support even more projects over an extended period of time.
- EV Infrastructure: Featuring a robust portfolio of charging units, breakers, wire, conduit and wiring devices, Wesco is the preferred partner for many contractors along their e-mobility journey. With years of experience, a global ecosystem of partners, and a strong and scalable supply chain, Wesco offers two charging systems.
- AC Level Two Chargers: Designed for residential and commercial use, these powerful chargers have single or double heads for extended dwell time, making them common for home, workplace and public charging.
- DC Fast Chargers: These are purpose-built for quick charging in high-traffic areas, including roadside public charging stations, highways and fleet depots.
- Solar String Collection and Combiner Boxes: Presented on the tradeshow floor, Wesco’s comprehensive solar portfolio, addressing all three portions of the direct current (DC) collection system, helps customers improve project execution. From over-mold PV harnesses to PV home run assemblies to combiner boxes, Wesco’s solutions can improve productivity and reduce costs.