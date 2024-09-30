Wesco Scholarship Program Announces First ELECTRI Apprentices

PITTSBURGH and SAN DIEGO – Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, on Sunday announced 10 new ELECTRI Project Management apprentices have launched as part of the recently announced scholarship program under Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program.

Wesco executives will be onsite at the annual NECA Convention to discuss the scholarship program, the company’s commitment to the electrical industry and the hard-working tradespeople who power the world.

Additionally, Wesco will feature several innovative construction services and solutions including the new cleanroom reel, named a 2024 NECA Showstopper, designed with all-metal, non-absorbent components to reduce the risk of contamination and product malfunction or failure.

Wesco is at booth #2527 at the NECA Convention, Sept. 28-Oct. 1 in San Diego.

Wesco Scholarship Program Gains Momentum

With nearly 30% of union electricians nearing retirement according to the Construction Labor Resource Council, there has never been a more critical time to support the next generation of skilled laborers. In partnership with ELECTRI, Wesco launched the scholarship program earlier this year to help reduce the financial costs associated with trade school and encourage interest in the electrical trades.

Through the ELECTRI Project Management Apprenticeship, Wesco Cares funds a contractor’s ability to take on a project management apprentice and will provide comprehensive training, hands-on experience, and mentorship, equipping participants with essential skills to excel in the industry. By integrating industry-specific education with practical training, apprentices will gain valuable insights and real-world experience. This apprenticeship plans to welcome new cohorts of ELECTRI apprentices from across the nation every six to eight weeks. ELECTRI aims to have 200 apprentices by next year. To learn more, visit here.

Expanded Suite of Construction Services and Solutions

With more than 100 years of experience in navigating the complexities of global distribution, Wesco is uniquely positioned to help contractors maximize productivity of skilled labor, minimize risk and increase profit margins. By applying ingenuity at every phase, bolstered by a suite of industry-leading construction services and solutions, Wesco helps manage complex and demanding projects around the world. Partnering with world-class suppliers, Wesco helps ensure that projects are delivered on time and on budget, giving customers peace of mind. From supply chain services to energy management to workplace safety, Wesco supports every phase of project execution.

Wesco will feature several innovative solutions from the tradeshow floor. Highlights include: