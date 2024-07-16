Graybar Named to '60 Best Companies to Sell For'

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products, announced Monday that it has been named to Selling Power’s list of the 60 Best Companies to Sell For.

This year marks the 19th time Graybar has appeared on the prestigious list, which will be published in the July/August 2024 issue of Selling Power magazine.

“It is an honor to once again be named among Selling Power’s Best Companies to Sell For,” said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. “As an employee-owned company, Graybar strives to build a winning culture where our people have great opportunities to achieve long-term success. We thank Selling Power for this recognition and applaud the outstanding work of our sales and support teams in driving our growth and serving our customers.”

"As companies are dealing with the AI revolution while facing an uncertain economy, recruiting and retaining the top sales talent is critical for success,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and have created sales organizations that excel in hiring, onboarding, training, and compensation of their salespeople. These companies aim at a higher level of professionalism and trust, which in turn leads to increased sales and a lower turnover of the sales force.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Graybar being named one of America’s Customer Service Champions 2024 by USA TODAY and a 2024 US Best Managed Company from Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Graybar was named a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award winner for the fourth consecutive year.